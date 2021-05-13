Business beat

Banking

RiverBank, a business bank in Spokane’s University District, has appointed Adam Jackson as vice president and commercial banker. Jackson has 14 years of experience in commercial banking, private banking and in work as a financial adviser. He previously worked for Mountain West Bank. Jackson graduated from Seattle Pacific University in 2007 and completed his master’s in business administration in 2021 at Western Governor’s University. He was the recipient of the 2019 Journal of Business Rising Star Award, and was a member of the 2019 graduating class of Leadership Spokane.

Marketing

Design firm Klündt Hosmer has hired Jessica McDonnell as an account coordinator. The company’s division, Klü Digital, has hired Caden Mayfield as digital marketing specialist and Ryan Hildahl as digital marketing intern. McDonnell will coordinate projects with the design and web development teams and assist the firm’s account executives with client communication. Mayfield will work with the digital marketing team to determine audience demographics, develop segmented targeting of digital ads and craft marketing campaigns . He received a bachelor’s in graphic design from Eastern Washington University in 2012 and went on to earn his master’s in business administration in 2019. Hildahl will work with the Klü Digital team on SEO and digital marketing campaigns. He graduated from Whitworth University in May with a bachelor’s in business and management.

Mis

cellaneous

Coeur d’Alene-based Hagadone Marine Group has hired Monica Rozier as general manager. Rozier was previously general manager of Hayden Beverage Co. for six years, after working the director of sales for Central Washington T-Mobile, district manager for Sprint in Spokane, and as the corporate training manager for Hagadone Hospitality. She holds a bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant administration from Washington State University.