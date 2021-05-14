From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nicholas A. Henry and Mychael L. Tenwick, both of Spokane.

Mychal R. Smith and Lyndsay M. Stapleton, both of Spokane.

Trung T. Nguyen and Kimberly C. Callesto, both of Spokane Valley.

Aaron M. Wittrock and Jessica M. Langdon, both of Spokane.

Adam J. Bromley and Samantha M. Battin, both of Otis Orchards.

Adam B. Skelton and Katherine T. Finch, both of Cheney.

Evan J. Winter and Mary M. Farrell, both of Spokane.

Viliami M. Latu, of Manteca, California and Justie A. Argo, of Coeur d’Alene.

Passion R. Snow and Ehlana C. Robinson, both of Spokane.

Frank V. Larson and Janet M. Kirk, both of Spokane Valley.

Anthony J. Carlton and Melissa Fern, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Associated Credit Service Inc. v. 509 Excavating LLC, money claimed owed.

Ruth E. Esparza, et al., v. State of Washington Department of Children, Youth & Families, wrongful death.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Neal, Ryan O. and Shanda R.

Havel, Sheri A. and Tony A.

Rhodes, Cheryl A. and Charles R.

Medley, Carolyn A. and Jeff C.

Tookes, Octavious L., III and Christina P.

Bowe, Christine M. and Michael L., Jr.

Kiarie, David N. and Kuria, Dorcus W.

Bunting, Kurt J. and Gunnerson, Rena M.

Hosea, Willie E. and Daniels, Austin

Malinda, Aletha L. and Swift, Victoria L.

Pantsulaya, Yelena and Mitchell, Molly

Hartley, Kami L. and Michael S.

Drabant, Rena and Timothy

Shears, Teresa A. and Michael D.

Barnes, Douglas D. and Wendy K.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Michelle M. Greene, 32; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to money laundering and criminal mischief.

Dustin B. Fitzgarrald, 26; $87.25 restitution, 52 days in jail with credit given for 52 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

John M. Dorman, 35; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Matthew P. B. Banks, also known as Bryan P. Banks, 38; $2,713.39 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, 47 days in jail with credit given for 47 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Jayden J. Basden, 21; restitution to be determined, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty to third-degree malicious mischief and failure to remain at the scene of an accident-unattended vehicle.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Keaton N. Adams, 31; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Tyson A. Watson, 31; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, after being found guilty of third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

William D. Bacon, 51; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as sex/kidnap offender.

Noah A. Day, 21; $325 restitution, 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, and two counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Justin R. Allen, 39; restitution to be determined, four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Jeremy D. Kincaid, also known as Jeremy D. Kincade, 41; 33 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Kimberly A. Campbell, 36; 98 days in jail, physical control and theft.

Trevor C. Frantz, 31; 19 days in jail, third-degree driving with suspended license, failure to obey police officer and obstructing a police officer.

Judge Matthew Antush

Richard B. Kabua, 42; four days in jail, third-degree driving with suspended license.

Mitchell R. Mason, 32; 364 days in jail, hit/run unattended property and two counts of reckless driving.

Brittani A. Neuman, 37; one day in jail, third-degree driving with suspended license.