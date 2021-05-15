Philip Clarke knocks in two, Vancouver Canadians send Spokane Indians to fourth-straight loss

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Philip Clarke hit a two-run single in the third inning to help the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 4-2 in High-A West play at Ron Tonkin Field on Saturday.

The Indians have dropped four straight to Vancouver.

Spencer Horwitz delivered an RBI double in the first inning for the Canadians (7-4), hit a run-scoring infield single during the third-inning rally, and scored on Clarke’s single.

The Indians (2-9) managed just four base hits. Spokane scored its first run on an RBI groundout by Michael Toglia in the fourth. Willie MacIver tacked on another with his first home run of the season in the seventh.

Indians starter Helcris Olivarez (0-3), the Colorado Rockies’ No. 7 prospect, allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks with one strikeout over five innings.

Vancouver starter Adam Kloffenstein (1-0) allowed one run on two hits and two walks with four strikeouts over six innings.

The series finale is Sunday at 1:05 p.m. A six-game homestand against Seattle affiliate Everett starts Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Avista Stadium.