College baseball: Oregon uses two big innings to down Gonzaga

From staff reports

No. 13 Oregon used two big innings to erase an early three-run deficit and roll to a 10-3 victory over 25th-ranked Gonzaga in a nonconference baseball game Tuesday in Eugene.

Alex Zerfass gave the visiting Bulldogs (30-14) a 2-0 lead in the top of the second with a two-out, two-run double. Tyler Rando followed with an RBI double in the third for a 3-0 lead.

The Ducks (34-11) countered with a four-run outburst in the bottom of the third to seize control. Kenyan Yovan hit a two-run homer to spark the rally.

Gabe Matthews drove in a pair of runs with a double in the Ducks’ five-run sixth that provided the final margin.

Grayson Sterling was 2 for 4 for Gonzaga, which was limited to six hits against six Ducks pitchers. Rando also walked twice.

UO’s Josh Kasevich was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Yovan drove in three runs. Matthews doubled twice for Oregon, which had 12 hits.

Gonzaga returns home this weekend to face WCC fie San Francisco for a three-game series beginning Friday.

GU’s WCC regular-season finale series is May 27-29 against San Francisco at Patterson Baseball Complex.