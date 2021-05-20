With three finalists narrowed down, Spokane still hopes to put new water tower near Hamblen Park

Spokane city officials made it clear Wednesday night that school property south of Hamblen Park is their top choice to install a 100-foot-tall water tower.

During a presentation to the Spokane Public Schools board, Kyle Twohig, director of engineering in the city’s Public Works Department, said the city is ready to move ahead and ask the public to rank three final sites.

The other choices – whittled down from at least a dozen – are at 31st and Napa near the Touchmark assisted living facility, and on site of an existing reservoir at Garden Park on 37th and Stone Street.

However, Twohig said the Hamblen location at 39th and Crestline is cheaper and less disruptive to build, with flat terrain.

“It’s a great site for us and the water department,” Twohig said.

Because the two-million-gallon tower would be built at the northeast corner of playground land at Hamblen Elementary School, it would require district approval.

The $5 million cost would be borne by utility ratepayers.

The city has recognized the need for a new South Hill tank to ensure adequate pressure during peak summer use and emergencies since at least 2008. It will serve residents and businesses south of 14th Avenue.

During Wednesday’s meeting, board members were reassured that the tower wouldn’t impact the school; nor would it inhibit possible expansion, because that would occur along Thurston Avenue.

Twohig said the city is ready to reach out to the public in the next week or two, asking for a formal ranking of the three sites.

“We’ve done a good amount of outreach already, but we haven’t represented Hamblen as the top choice yet,” Twohig said.

The city has already received “a lot of feedback to date,” Twohig said.