Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Bailey Wilkins homer, four hits help Mead slowpitch beat Cheney

UPDATED: Mon., May 24, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Slowpitch softball

Mead 14, Cheney 7: Bailey Wilkins had a home run among four hits and the Panthers (3-0) beat the Blackhawks (2-1) in a GSL game on Monday. Bella King homered for Cheney.

Ferris 14, Mt. Spokane 10: Hannah Stewart went 3 for 6, scored twice and drove in four and the visiting Saxons (3-0) beat the Wildcats (1-2) in nine innings in a GSL game on Monday. Avery Erickson went 3 for 4 and recorded two RBIs for Mt. Spokane

Central Valley 21, North Central 0: Amaryce Hernandez and Grace Melcher homered and drove in five runs apiece and the visiting Bears (3-0) shut out the Indians (0-3) in a GSL game on Monday.

East Valley 6, Rogers 3: Amira Drake had two hits and two RBIs and the visiting Knights (2-1) beat the Pirates (1-2) in a GSL game on Monday. Jaelynn Proctor had two hits and an RBI for Rogers.

Gonzaga Prep 8, Shadle Park 4: Lyza Kovich had three hits and scored twice as the visiting Bullpups (2-1) took down the Highlanders (0-3) in a GSL game on Monday. Rallye Chambers led Shadle Park in hits with three.

University 9, Lewis and Clark 1: Natalie Singer went 3 for 3, scored twice and drove in three and the Titans (1-2) beat the visiting Tigers (0-3) in a GSL game on Monday.  Abby Boden went 2 for 2 and scored two runs for U-Hi. Olivia Boures hit a solo home run for LC.

Wrestling

GSL No. 3 at NC: Clarkston 54, North Central 24

GSL No. 3 at NC: North Central 45, East Valley 33

GSL No. 3 at NC: Othello 73, East Valley 6

GSL No. 3 at NC: Othello 60, Clarkston 22

GSL No. 3 at Rogers: Pullman 48, Shadle Park 24

GSL No. 3 at Rogers: West Valley 42, Rogers 36

GSL No. 3 at Rogers: Rogers 42, Pullman 29

GSL No. 3 at Rogers: West Valley 41, Shadle Park 21

GSL No. 3 at G-Prep: Mt. Spokane 78, Lewis and Clark 6

GSL No. 3 at G-Prep: Gonzaga Prep 63, Lewis and Clark 12

GSL No. 3 at G-Prep: University 57, Gonzaga Prep 18

GSL No. 3 at G-Prep: University 75, Mt. Spokane 64

GSL No. 3 at CV: Mead 68, Ferris 12

GSL No. 3 at CV: Mead 52, Central Valley 27

GSL No. 3 at CV: Cheney 36, Ferris 30

GSL No. 3 at CV: Central Valley 42, Cheney 33

