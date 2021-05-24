Prep roundup: Bailey Wilkins homer, four hits help Mead slowpitch beat Cheney

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Slowpitch softball

Mead 14, Cheney 7: Bailey Wilkins had a home run among four hits and the Panthers (3-0) beat the Blackhawks (2-1) in a GSL game on Monday. Bella King homered for Cheney.

Ferris 14, Mt. Spokane 10: Hannah Stewart went 3 for 6, scored twice and drove in four and the visiting Saxons (3-0) beat the Wildcats (1-2) in nine innings in a GSL game on Monday. Avery Erickson went 3 for 4 and recorded two RBIs for Mt. Spokane

Central Valley 21, North Central 0: Amaryce Hernandez and Grace Melcher homered and drove in five runs apiece and the visiting Bears (3-0) shut out the Indians (0-3) in a GSL game on Monday.

East Valley 6, Rogers 3: Amira Drake had two hits and two RBIs and the visiting Knights (2-1) beat the Pirates (1-2) in a GSL game on Monday. Jaelynn Proctor had two hits and an RBI for Rogers.

Gonzaga Prep 8, Shadle Park 4: Lyza Kovich had three hits and scored twice as the visiting Bullpups (2-1) took down the Highlanders (0-3) in a GSL game on Monday. Rallye Chambers led Shadle Park in hits with three.

University 9, Lewis and Clark 1: Natalie Singer went 3 for 3, scored twice and drove in three and the Titans (1-2) beat the visiting Tigers (0-3) in a GSL game on Monday. Abby Boden went 2 for 2 and scored two runs for U-Hi. Olivia Boures hit a solo home run for LC.

Wrestling

GSL No. 3 at NC: Clarkston 54, North Central 24

GSL No. 3 at NC: North Central 45, East Valley 33

GSL No. 3 at NC: Othello 73, East Valley 6

GSL No. 3 at NC: Othello 60, Clarkston 22

GSL No. 3 at Rogers: Pullman 48, Shadle Park 24

GSL No. 3 at Rogers: West Valley 42, Rogers 36

GSL No. 3 at Rogers: Rogers 42, Pullman 29

GSL No. 3 at Rogers: West Valley 41, Shadle Park 21

GSL No. 3 at G-Prep: Mt. Spokane 78, Lewis and Clark 6

GSL No. 3 at G-Prep: Gonzaga Prep 63, Lewis and Clark 12

GSL No. 3 at G-Prep: University 57, Gonzaga Prep 18

GSL No. 3 at G-Prep: University 75, Mt. Spokane 64

GSL No. 3 at CV: Mead 68, Ferris 12

GSL No. 3 at CV: Mead 52, Central Valley 27

GSL No. 3 at CV: Cheney 36, Ferris 30

GSL No. 3 at CV: Central Valley 42, Cheney 33