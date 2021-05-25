Carter Aldrete’s eighth-inning single helps Eugene Emeralds handle Spokane Indians

Carter Aldrete hit a two-run single in the eighth inning and the Eugene Emeralds beat the visiting Spokane Indians 7-4 in the first of a six-game High-A West series on Tuesday.

The Indians struck out 17 times against four Emeralds pitchers.

Hunter Stovall hit a three-run home run, his first, in the top half of the eighth to get the Indians (6-13) within one run, but the Emeralds (13-6) rallied against Riley Pint in the bottom half.

Pint has allowed six earned runs in his last four appearances.

Will Wilson hit a two-out solo home run, his fourth of the season, for Eugene in the bottom of the third. The Ems picked up one run in the fourth on an RBI single by Ismael Munguia, then three more on a bases-loaded double by Patrick Bailey.

Indians starter Ryan Feltner allowed five earned runs on seven hits and three walks with six strikeouts. He threw 85 pitches, 59 for strikes.

Ems starter Seth Corry went 4 2/3 no-hit scoreless innings with five walks and nine Ks.

The Indians face Eugene in the second game of the series on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Back at it: Infielder Jack Blomgren returned to the lineup for the first time since May 11 with an undisclosed injury. He walked in each of his three plate appearances and stole three bases before being lifted for LJ Hatch in the seventh.