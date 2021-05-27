Eighth-inning outburst lifts Washington State baseball past rival Washington 8-1
UPDATED: Fri., May 28, 2021
Washington State scored all eight of its runs in a sixth-inning outburst to topple rival Washington 8-1 Thursday at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.
Jack Smith went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Cougars (25-22, 12-16 Pac-12), while Kody Kolden had two hits and an RBI from his leadoff spot.
Washington State starter Brandon White struck out six UW batters, allowing just two hits and one run in six innings.
Nate Swarts added a pair of hits for the Cougars, who totaled 11 in the game – six of which came in the sixth inning.
Second baseman Preston Clifford opened the scoring for WSU with a solo home run in the sixth, his first of the season
Noah Hsue had the lone RBI for the Huskies (19-29, 5-20).
Game two of the series is Friday at 3 p.m.
