Miss Manners 5/28

By Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I have a real difficult time with people who give up their first child for adoption and then have more.

Example: My brother-in-law gave up a child for adoption, then became a very successful person: retired Marine, business owner, real estate agent, broker, pilot and the list goes on.

He’s been married for 30 years and adopted his wife’s firstborn (although he has nothing to do with him now) and has had three children with his wife.

My husband feels there’s nothing wrong. Am I wrong for feeling he should never have had more? And I dang sure don’t think the family should put him on a pedal stool (sic). Oh, and the child he gave up lives in our hometown, while my brother-in-law lives out of state. It is hush-hush.

Can you give me your opinion?

GENTLE READER: To keep yours to yourself. Family situations and children are no one else’s business – unless the children are in actual danger.

Miss Manners fears that your real objection is about the pedestal on which you perceive the family has put your brother-in-law for his unrelated professional accomplishments. She strongly suggests that you learn to accept or ignore that, too.

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I would like to celebrate my 40th birthday at a post-pandemic point in time. Location and budget dictate a size of approximately 40 to 50 guests.

After much deliberation, I have arrived at a shortlist of about 90 guests. In order to get down to about 70 (assuming a 30% no-show rate), I feel like I have to choose between my high school friends and the partners of my work friends, most of whom I have never met.

How mandatory is it to invite partners to a party? I feel that it might be rude to exclude them, but I also wouldn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to see my group of high school friends. Any advice?

GENTLE READER: Perhaps Miss Manners can convince you that work friends – whose partners you have never met – cannot truly be counted as intimates. And that, therefore, she suspects there might be another reason that you are inviting them.

She further warns you about relying on a 30% no-show rate. Particularly post-pandemic, people might be eager to attend anything social.

If we are to consider a COVID-19-free existence again, one that is not subject to mandated size restrictions, Miss Manners feels the need to remind you – as she has for many a wedding couple – that location and budget should be decided after the desired guest list is created, not before.

The people who are in the picture should be considered far more important than the photogenic venue behind them.

Send your questions to Miss Manners at her website missmanners.com.