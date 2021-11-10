Court docs: ATF agent shot during undercover operation Friday in Spokane

A federal agent shot Friday was part of an undercover operation at a Motel 6 west of downtown, according to court documents released Wednesday.

The documents allege Vincint Petrushkin as one of three men involved in the incident, which sent a large police response to the hotel in the evening hours Friday. An ATF agent was shot and later released from the hospital, but authorities had been tight-lipped about what led to the shooting.

The agency had set up a deal at the hotel involving Randy Holmes, according to court records. Holmes was seen in surveillance video “exchanging gunfire” with the undercover agent near a gray Dodge Charger. The Charger fled the scene of the firefight.

About a half hour later, police tracked the Charger to a nearby Hampton Inn. There, they found Petrushkin and Burns, who had left the vehicle. Petrushkin told police he’d traveled to the motel to buy a gun with Holmes.

Petrushkin is currently under post-release supervision following a 17-month prison term for a second-degree assault felony assault charge. That conviction makes possession of a firearm illegal.

Neither Holmes nor Burns are listed in custody of the Spokane County Jail.

A Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center spokesperson said Wednesday she could neither confirm nor deny that Holmes was a patient.

Petrushkin was booked just after noon on Tuesday, according to jail records. He’s scheduled to make a first court appearance in federal court on Wednesday.

This story is developing and will be updated.