Court docs: ATF agent shot during undercover operation Friday in Spokane
UPDATED: Wed., Nov. 10, 2021
A federal agent shot Friday was part of an undercover operation at a Motel 6 west of downtown, according to court documents released Wednesday.
The documents allege Vincint Petrushkin as one of three men involved in the incident, which sent a large police response to the hotel in the evening hours Friday. An ATF agent was shot and later released from the hospital, but authorities had been tight-lipped about what led to the shooting.
The agency had set up a deal at the hotel involving Randy Holmes, according to court records. Holmes was seen in surveillance video “exchanging gunfire” with the undercover agent near a gray Dodge Charger. The Charger fled the scene of the firefight.
About a half hour later, police tracked the Charger to a nearby Hampton Inn. There, they found Petrushkin and Burns, who had left the vehicle. Petrushkin told police he’d traveled to the motel to buy a gun with Holmes.
Petrushkin is currently under post-release supervision following a 17-month prison term for a second-degree assault felony assault charge. That conviction makes possession of a firearm illegal.
Neither Holmes nor Burns are listed in custody of the Spokane County Jail.
A Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center spokesperson said Wednesday she could neither confirm nor deny that Holmes was a patient.
Petrushkin was booked just after noon on Tuesday, according to jail records. He’s scheduled to make a first court appearance in federal court on Wednesday.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.