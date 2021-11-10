The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 47° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Court docs: ATF agent shot during undercover operation Friday in Spokane

UPDATED: Wed., Nov. 10, 2021

Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl releases information about a shooting involving an ATF agent and 3 suspects at the Motel 6 on Sunset Highway, Friday night, Nov. 5, 2021 in Spokane.  (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl releases information about a shooting involving an ATF agent and 3 suspects at the Motel 6 on Sunset Highway, Friday night, Nov. 5, 2021 in Spokane.  (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

A federal agent shot Friday was part of an undercover operation at a Motel 6 west of downtown, according to court documents released Wednesday. 

The documents allege Vincint Petrushkin as one of three men involved in the incident, which sent a large police response to the hotel in the evening hours Friday. An ATF agent was shot and later released from the hospital, but authorities had been tight-lipped about what led to the shooting. 

The agency had set up a deal at the hotel involving Randy Holmes, according to court records. Holmes was seen in surveillance video “exchanging gunfire” with the undercover agent near a gray Dodge Charger. The Charger fled the scene of the firefight. 

About a half hour later, police tracked the Charger to a nearby Hampton Inn. There, they found Petrushkin and Burns, who had left the vehicle. Petrushkin  told police he’d traveled to the motel to buy a gun with Holmes. 

Petrushkin is currently under post-release supervision following a 17-month prison term for a second-degree assault felony assault charge. That conviction makes possession of a firearm illegal. 

Neither Holmes nor Burns are listed in custody of the Spokane County Jail.

A Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center spokesperson said Wednesday she could neither confirm nor deny that Holmes was a patient.

Petrushkin was booked just after noon on Tuesday, according to jail records. He’s scheduled to make a first court appearance in federal court on Wednesday. 

This story is developing and will be updated. 

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety