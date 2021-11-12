Washington records
UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 12, 2021
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Donna Wilson
Duane L. Comes-Last, 23; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, fourth-degree assault and interfering with reporting of domestic violence.
Ronald J. Phillips Jr., 27; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 month probation, fourth-degree assault.
Kristen M. Lewis, 36; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, no-contact/protection restraint violation.
Nathan D. Mora, 32; 103 days in jail with credit given for 103 days served, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
Zachary D. Christenson, 27; $750 fine, restitution to be determined, five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Jordan D. Gardner, 31; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Christopher J. Short, 32; $1,245.50 fine, 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
