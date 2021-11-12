The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 12, 2021

From staff reports

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Donna Wilson

Duane L. Comes-Last, 23; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, fourth-degree assault and interfering with reporting of domestic violence.

Ronald J. Phillips Jr., 27; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 month probation, fourth-degree assault.

Kristen M. Lewis, 36; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, no-contact/protection restraint violation.

Nathan D. Mora, 32; 103 days in jail with credit given for 103 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Zachary D. Christenson, 27; $750 fine, restitution to be determined, five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jordan D. Gardner, 31; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Christopher J. Short, 32; $1,245.50 fine, 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

