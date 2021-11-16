Thanksgiving food and dining options in Spokane

Don’t feel like cooking because you’re solo or empty-nesters for the first time this Thanksgiving? Or maybe you’re beyond busy, traveling during the pandemic or, truth be told, don’t know your way around a turkey baster, oven, blender, Instant Pot or air fryer. Whatever the reason, we have options:

315 Cuisine

315 E. Wallace Ave., Coeur d’Alene, (208) 667-9660, 315cuisine.com

House-baked rolls and butter, broccoli craisin salad with pumpkin seeds, garlicky mashed red potatoes with gravy, roasted vegetable medley, traditional herbed stuffing, hardwood smoked and glazed pit ham, sliced turkey roast with light and dark meat, house-made cranberry orange relish and spice pumpkin pie with freshly whipped sweet cream. Serves 4 for $112 or eight for $225.

1898 Public House

2010 W. Waikiki Road, (509) 466-2121, kalispelgolf.com/dining

Fresh rolls, garden salad, turkey, pit ham with orange glaze, rock salt prime rib, traditional stuffing, sweet potatoes with roasted marshmallows, green bean casserole, garlic mashed potatoes and pumpkin spice cheesecake. $55 per adult and $18 for children ages 12 and younger.

Best Cookies Ever

Local pickup available Nov. 24, 4-7 p.m. at Hillyard Food Truck Pavilion, 5108 N. Market St. Shipping is also available.

Thanksgiving cookie flavors include apple streusel pie, cream cheese pumpkin pie, marshmallow sweet potato pie and pecan pie. $35 per dozen. Each order includes three of each flavor.

Clinkerdagger

621 W. Mallon Ave., (509) 328-5965, clinkerdagger.com

Sliced turkey, mashed potatoes, house-made gravy, lemon-scented green beans and carrots, chicken apple and sage sausage stuffing, cranberry and orange compote and pumpkin pie. Serves 4-6 for $150.

Eat Good Group

Meal kit pickup available Nov. 23 and 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at three locations: Yards Bruncheon, 1248 Summit Parkway; Eat Good Café, 24001 E. Mission Ave., Suite 190, Liberty Lake; or Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Order online at eatgoodgroup.com/heat-and-eat. Place orders by Friday.

Meal kit includes smoked turkey, apple sage stuffing, sweet potato casserole, garlic whipped potatoes, Brussels sprouts with candied bacon, brioche rolls, herb compound butter, cranberry chutney and gravy. Feeds four for $100. Additional sides are available for a la carte ordering. The following desserts can be added: pumpkin pie with 16 ounces of whipped cream ($25); berry or apple pie ($30); extra whipped cream ($7); and banana bread loaf ($10).

The Grain Shed

1026 E. Newark Ave., (509) 241-3853, thegrainshed.coop/holiday-offerings

Bread loafs, blue hubbard squash pie, holiday rolls, croissants and cranberry sauce available for pre-order through Sunday.

Longhorn BBQ

2315 N. Argonne Road, Spokane Valley, (509) 924-9600; 7611 W. Sunset Highway, Airway Heights, (509) 838-8372; thelonghornbbq.com

Turkey dinner takeout special includes three pounds of sliced barbecue turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, stuffing, rolls and butter, serving 4-5 for $89.50. All items are available for a la carte ordering. Turkeys can also be brought in to be smoked for $2 per pound.

Max at Mirabeau

1100 N. Sullivan Road, (509) 922-6252, maxatmirabeau.com

Plated Thanksgiving entrees include traditional herb and butter roasted turkey ($44.90); herb and salt crusted prime rib ($54.90); hazelnut blu steelhead ($48.90); and U-15 white prawn scampi ($47.90). Entrees are served with the following accompaniments: sausage and sage stuffing, Yukon gold mashed potatoes and savory thyme gravy, maple glazed carrots, creamy French green beans and mushrooms, roasted winter squash and cranberry chutney sauce.

Entrees are also served with the following starters: house salad, hearts of romaine Caesar, Cougar Gold pea salad, New England clam chowder, butternut squash soup or gorgonzola tomato bisque. Entrees available for children ages 12 and younger include herb and butter roasted turkey ($18.90); grilled cheese sandwich ($12.90); two mini cheeseburger sliders ($15.90); or macaroni and cheese ($12.90). Dessert selections include pumpkin pie, apple pie, sweet potato pecan pie, mini vanilla bean crème brulee and Max’s bread pudding with vanilla bean bourbon sauce. Holiday dinner service is 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Outlaw BBQ & Catering Market

4427 W. Wellesley Ave, (509) 868-0260; or 415 S. Dishman Mica Road, Spokane Valley, (509) 290-6573; outlawbbqspokane.com

Twelve rolls, 3 pounds smoked and sliced turkey breast, 3 pounds smoked and sliced ham, twice baked mashed potatoes, green beans, cornbread stuffing and gravy. Feeds 4-6 for $199.95. Add a salted caramel apple or maple pecan pumpkin Sara Pie for $20. Place orders by 7 p.m. Friday.

Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill and Irish Pub

719 N. Monroe St., (509) 326-7251, shawnodonnells.com

Herb roasted turkey, traditional sausage dressing, Irish colcannon potatoes, salted caramel yams, market vegetables, cranberry sauce, turkey giblet gravy and soda bread. Serves 5-6 for $100. Add a whole pumpkin pie or family-size bread pudding for $20. Same menu options are available for dine-in service starting at $23.99 for adults and $12.99 for kids.

Smokeridge BBQ

11027 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, (509) 710-3426, smokeridgebbq.com

Smoked turkey, house-made stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and additional sides of your choice. Large Thanksgiving feast starts at $89; Grand Thanksgiving feast starts at $179. Smoked meats and sides available a la carte. Bread pudding ($25) and caramel apple bread pudding ($30) available by the pan.

TT’s Old Iron Brewery and BBQ

4110 S. Bowdish Road, Spokane Valley, (509) 919-4798, ttsbrewerybbq.com

All items are available a la carte. Whole brisket, approximately 6 pounds, feeds 10-12 for $175. Whole turkey breast, approximately 3-4 pounds, feeds 6-8 for $60. Whole ham, approximately six pounds, feeds 10-12 for $100. The following sides are available in small to feed 6-8 for $25 or large to feed 15-20 for $50: roasted yams, green bean casserole and cranberry orange bread pudding. Orders must be made by Saturday.