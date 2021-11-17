Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., Nov. 17, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Harold C. Danner and Amelya R. Nobles, both of Airway Heights.
Brandon L. Sanchez and Lovena R. Swarts, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
GHPC Corporation v. David J. Howerton, restitution of premises.
Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Jacob C. Miller, et al., restitution of premises.
John R. Bies v. Alexander Bies, et al., money claimed owed.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Gregg, Rachel R. and Jeremiah T.
Parker, Ashley S. and Jordan J.
Boyer, Eugene D., Jr. and Deborah L.
Elmer, Riley D. and Crystal F.
Dickson, Kayla and Pellant, Jan
Dunlap, Makala and Jack
Criminal sentencings
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Joshua H. Bettencourt, 35; $45 fine, 106 days in jail with credit given for 106 days served, 30.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 30.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, second-degree possession of stolen property, two counts of second-degree identity theft, two counts of third-degree theft and three counts of violation of order.
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Jonathan R. Andersen, also known as Jon R. Anderson and Jonathan R. Anderson, 34; restitution to be determined, 240 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Taira M. Baxter, 37; $700 restitution, 14 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.
