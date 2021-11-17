By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Harold C. Danner and Amelya R. Nobles, both of Airway Heights.

Brandon L. Sanchez and Lovena R. Swarts, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

GHPC Corporation v. David J. Howerton, restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Jacob C. Miller, et al., restitution of premises.

John R. Bies v. Alexander Bies, et al., money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gregg, Rachel R. and Jeremiah T.

Parker, Ashley S. and Jordan J.

Boyer, Eugene D., Jr. and Deborah L.

Elmer, Riley D. and Crystal F.

Dickson, Kayla and Pellant, Jan

Dunlap, Makala and Jack

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Joshua H. Bettencourt, 35; $45 fine, 106 days in jail with credit given for 106 days served, 30.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 30.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, second-degree possession of stolen property, two counts of second-degree identity theft, two counts of third-degree theft and three counts of violation of order.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Jonathan R. Andersen, also known as Jon R. Anderson and Jonathan R. Anderson, 34; restitution to be determined, 240 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Taira M. Baxter, 37; $700 restitution, 14 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.