Updates: Washington State fights for bowl eligibility against Arizona on senior night
Fri., Nov. 19, 2021
Pregame
Washington State has two more chances to earn bowl eligibility, first tonight against lowly Arizona who has one win in the last 21 games, then against arch-rival Washington in a post-Thanksgiving game for all the apples.
The Cougars (5-5, 4-3 Pac-12) host the Wildcats (1-9, 1-6) for senior night at 6 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.
Despite another disappointing season for UA, that included a 21-19 loss to FCS Northern Arizona, the Wildcats have posed a threat the past four weeks. They beat California 10-3 on Nov. 6 for their first win, played UW and USC to one score games and trailed Utah by two points in the fourth quarter during a 38-29 loss last week.
WSU has rallied for a 4-2 record after its 1-3 start, playing No. 4 Oregon to a one score game in the fourth quarter last week before losing 38-24. A win against Arizona on senior night to clinch a bowl berth would symbolize the never-quit attitude of the players that have been through deaths of their teammates and multiple coaching changes.
Series history
Arizona holds a 27-17 series lead over WSU, but have not played since 2018 when the Cougars won 69-28 in Pullman.
WSU won the first meeting in 1962 with a baseball score of 7-2 in Spokane.
The Wildcats won 7 of 8 meetings between the teams from 1993-2000, with the Cougars’ lone win 35-34 OT in 1997, where UA lost on a failed 2-pt attempt.
Team stats
Individual leaders
Game preview
More on the Cougs
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Cougs newsletter
Get the latest Cougs headlines delivered to your inbox as they happen.