Sports >  WSU football

Updates: Washington State fights for bowl eligibility against Arizona on senior night

Pregame

Washington State has two more chances to earn bowl eligibility, first tonight against lowly Arizona who has one win in the last 21 games, then against arch-rival Washington in a post-Thanksgiving game for all the apples.

The Cougars (5-5, 4-3 Pac-12) host the Wildcats (1-9, 1-6) for senior night at 6 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.

Despite another disappointing season for UA, that included a 21-19 loss to FCS Northern Arizona, the Wildcats have posed a threat the past four weeks. They beat California 10-3 on Nov. 6 for their first win, played UW and USC to one score games and trailed Utah by two points in the fourth quarter during a 38-29 loss last week.

WSU has rallied for a 4-2 record after its 1-3 start, playing No. 4 Oregon to a one score game in the fourth quarter last week before losing 38-24. A win against Arizona on senior night to clinch a bowl berth would symbolize the never-quit attitude of the players that have been through deaths of their teammates and multiple coaching changes.

Series history

Arizona holds a 27-17 series lead over WSU, but have not played since 2018 when the Cougars won 69-28 in Pullman.

WSU won the first meeting in 1962 with a baseball score of 7-2 in Spokane.

The Wildcats won 7 of 8 meetings between the teams from 1993-2000, with the Cougars’ lone win 35-34 OT in 1997, where UA lost on a failed 2-pt attempt.

WSU's Kevin McKenzie goes into the crowd after scoring a touchdown during a 35-34 OT win over Arizona on Oct. 25, 1997 in Pullman.
Team stats

Scoring WSU UA
Points Per Game 25.7 17.3
Points Allowed Per Game 26 29.5
Total Yards 374.6 350.2
     Yards Passing 261.4 216.4
     Yards Rushing 113.2 133.8
Yards Allowed 397.4 367.4
     Pass Yards Allowed 221.3 193.6
     Rush Yards Allowed 113.2 173.8

Individual leaders

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int.
Jayden de Laura (WSU) 287-180 2,247 19 9
Will Plummer (UA) 187-104 1,058 3 7
RUSHING Carries Yards TD
Max Borghi (WSU) 612 612 8
Michael Wiley (UA) 79 251 2
RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD
Calvin Jackson Jr. (WSU) 53 754 5
Stanley Berryhill III (UA) 68 595 1

Game preview

More on the Cougs

