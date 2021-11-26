Police: Man killed after suspect shot him ‘for no apparent reason’ at Spokane Valley party
UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 26, 2021
A man in his 20s was killed early Friday when another man at a Spokane Valley party started shooting “for no apparent reason,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said.
A caller reported the shooting around 4:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of Evergreen Road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The caller told them the party involved “alcohol and illicit hard drugs,” and a man there had fired a handgun “for no apparent reason,” the sheriff’s office said.
A gunshot victim in his late 20s was found dead at the scene, and 30-year-old Zachary R. McGlocklin was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and four counts of second-degree assault.
Neighbors in the area of Evergreen Road and 19th Avenue said Evergreen was blocked into the evening.
