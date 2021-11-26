The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Police: Man killed after suspect shot him ‘for no apparent reason’ at Spokane Valley party

UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 26, 2021

The scene of an incident near Evergreen Road and 19th Avenue in Spokane Valley Friday.  (Garrett Cabeza/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
The scene of an incident near Evergreen Road and 19th Avenue in Spokane Valley Friday.  (Garrett Cabeza/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Garrett Cabeza The Spokesman-Review

A man in his 20s was killed early Friday when another man at a Spokane Valley party started shooting “for no apparent reason,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said.

A caller reported the shooting around 4:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of Evergreen Road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The caller told them the party involved “alcohol and illicit hard drugs,” and a man there had fired a handgun “for no apparent reason,” the sheriff’s office said.

A gunshot victim in his late 20s was found dead at the scene, and 30-year-old Zachary R. McGlocklin was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and four counts of second-degree assault.

Neighbors in the area of Evergreen Road and 19th Avenue said Evergreen was blocked into the evening.

Police tape is visible outside a home near Evergreen Road and 19th Avenue in Spokane Valley Friday.  (Garrett Cabeza/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Police tape is visible outside a home near Evergreen Road and 19th Avenue in Spokane Valley Friday.  (Garrett Cabeza/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
