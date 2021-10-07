Arts Wrap: Fall Model Train Show returns to Spokane Valley

Sponsored by River City Modelers, this year’s Spokane Fall Model Train Show will feature model train layouts of all sizes while offering collectors and sellers the chance to browse a wide variety of train- and railroad-related paraphernalia.

Bringing model train and railroad enthusiasts to Spokane from all over the region, the train show will feature elaborate model train layouts of every size and a wide variety of collectible items for sale, including model trains, toy trains, toy autos, trucks, bridges, buildings, tracks, photographs, artwork, books and magazines.

Running from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the show is at Spokane Fair & Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., in Buildings A, B and C located on the north side of the fairgrounds along East Broadway Avenue. The entrance to the fairgrounds is off Havana Street.

Admission: $6 for adults, free for children ages 12 and younger. For more information, visit rivercitymodelers.org and call (509) 535-3462.

Artist Showcase Art Auction

Returning after last year’s canceled event, Spokane Valley Arts Council’s 14th Annual Artist Showcase Art Auction take places Saturday. The showcase auction will feature the work of 38 professional artists. Proxy bidding will be available for buyers who would prefer not to attend in person. To sign up for proxy bidding, contact Liz McIntosh at (509) 995-6313 before Saturday.

The silent auction and “quick finish” demonstrations are 5-6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served from 6-7 p.m. If you go: CenterPlace Regional Events Center, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley. For more information, visit spokanevalleyarts.org.

American Sign Language Tours

Beginning with its most recent exhibit, “The Magnificent Mel,” the Art Spirit Gallery, 415 Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene, is now offering American Sign Language tours of their latest exhibits in partnership with Timothy Madsen, a senior at Troy University currently working toward his bachelor’s in ASL/English Interpreting.

“Access to the arts should be for all, not just some,” owner Blair Williams said in a news release. “While we still have a long way to go, we want people to know that we are making an effort to do better.”

To arrange an ASL tour, call the gallery at least 24 hours beforehand at (208) 765-6006. For more information, visit theartspiritgallery.com.

‘A Long Road There’ book launch

Local author Virginia Pickett will host a book launch reception for her novel “A Long Road There” at the Warehouse Athletic Facility from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Based on the true story of Magdalena Mok, the author’s great-grandmother, “A Long Road There” follows a young German woman as she travels from Europe to America on the SS See Falke. 800 N. Hamilton St. (entry from Columbus Street). For more information, visit latahbooks.com/long-road-there.