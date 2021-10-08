From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Shawn M. P. O’Brien and Mari M. Matsumoto, both of Spokane.

Matthew J.C. Menard and Sharese D. Patterson, both of Spokane.

John P. Bivens and Jennifer L. Stevens, both of Spokane.

Bradley T. Sevey and Elise D. Wagner, both of Spokane.

Annelise E. Calzada and Alexis J. Deleo, both of Spokane.

Dustin A. Davis, of Walla Walla, and Nathalie Cuellar, of New Rochelle, N.Y.

Charles D. Hall and Tristiana D. McMillan, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior Courts

New suits

Moland Management Co., et al., v. Darcie W. Sainsbury, et al., restitution of premises.

Molly Merkle v. Charity Murray, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Carol Johnson v. Dwayne Miller, restitution of premises.

Fairchild Community LLC v. Tammy McCray, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington, et al., v. Nichola Nolen, restitution of premises.

Weston Riley, et al., v. Chanel Denny, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Alissa Johnson, restitution of premises.

Patrick Johnson v. Jim Schwenk, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington, et al., v. Benjamin Morris, restitution to be determined.

Numerica Credit Union v. Samantha Cumpton, money claimed owed.

Numerica Credit Union v. Anthony Rice, money claimed owed.

Numerica Credit Union v. Sarah Sawyers, et al., money claimed owed.

Kylee N. Ennis v. Dmitriy V. Verushkin, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Dundee Concrete and Landscaping LLC v. Scott Legacy LLC, et al., complaint on open account and against contractor’s bond.

Darren Hughes, et al., v. Steven Cromer, et al., seeking quiet title.

US Bank NA v. Alisaundra Lambert, money claimed owed.

Inland Empire Homes LLC v. Precision Contracting and Concrete LLC, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Slover, Buck J. and Jennifer L.

Broncheau, Sabrina M. and Tennison I.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Edward R. Fagnant, 37; restitution to be determined, 40 days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal impersonation.

Mikaele S. Harter-Lupesoliai, 21; 42 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Robert M. Hoguin, 50; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternatives, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Cheryl L. Jacobs, 42; $172.25 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Jamie L.E. Ard, 25; $9,305.96 restitution, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

James A. Dix, 27; restitution to be determined, 44 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances second-degree vehicle prowling.

Faith E. Welch, 31; $1,100 restitution, 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespass.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Dustin L. Bullock, 50; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Kayla R. Fisher, 29; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.