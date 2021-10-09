Difference makers: Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura leads Cougs to second straight win

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Jayden de Laura

The Cougars’ electric sophomore led the way as WSU’s offense had its most productive and proficient showing in the Nick Rolovich era. De Laura completed 32 of 46 passes for 399 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. He started 3 of 7, but shortly after completed 10 straight passes. He had the run-and-shoot offense flowing after halftime, guiding four consecutive scoring possessions. De Laura looked comfortable in the pocket and did not run the ball once. He completed passes to seven receivers.

Travell Harris

Harris posted 156 yards against OSU last year in Corvallis and did one better Saturday. The Floridian senior slotback logged a career-high 147 yards on eight receptions. He broke off a 58-yarder on a third-and-7 slant catch – WSU’s second-biggest play of the year – early in the fourth quarter to set up the Cougs’ go-ahead touchdown. On WSU’s final series, he registered 28 yards.

B.J. BayloR/ DESHAUN FENWICK

The Beavers entered the game ranked No. 15 in the country in rushing offense, and they did not disappoint. Baylor and Fenwick combined for 272 yards on 33 carries and Fenwick scored a pair of touchdowns. OSU piled up 309 yards on 45 carries overall, improving upon its per-game rushing average of 229.2 yards. The Beavers had 253 yards at the end of the third quarter.