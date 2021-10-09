Motorcyclist dead,13-year-old passenger injured in crash on I-90 in Liberty Lake

A motorcyclist is dead and his 13-year-old passenger is injured after the motorcyclist struck a car around 11:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 90 in Liberty Lake, troopers said.

Washington State Patrol said in a press memo that the motorcyclist, Trevor Conklin, 43, and his passenger, Theodore Conklin, 13, both of Spokane, were traveling east on I-90 behind Tammy Pfennig-Lange, 56, of Coeur d’Alene. Pfennig-Lange was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry. Pfennig-Lange allegedly slowed for heavy traffic and Trevor Conklin struck her vehicle, ejecting both of the Conklins, the memo said.

Trevor Conklin died at the scene, and Theodore Conklin was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, troopers said. Both were wearing a helmet.

Drugs and alcohol were not involved and WSP is investigating the crash, troopers said.

Eastbound I-90 lanes were cleared, according to an email from WSP at about 3:40 p.m., but the crash had caused “extensive” delays. The email said emergency vehicles were at the scene investigating a separate collision that happened in the backup.