Wed., Oct. 13, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: NLDS: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco TBS
Basketball, NBA preseason
4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Brooklyn NBA
7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Sacramento NBA
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Navy at Memphis ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at South Alabama ESPNU
Football, high school
5 p.m.: Collins Hill (Ga.) at North Gwinnett (Ga.) ESPN2
5 p.m.: Isidore Newman (La.) at St. Charles Catholic (La.) NBC Sports
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Philadelphia Fox 28/NFL
Golf
5 a.m.: European Tour: Andalucía Masters Golf
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: CJ CUP Golf
11:30 p.m.: Ladies European Tour: Aramco Team Series Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Seattle at Nashville Root
7:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Los Angeles Root
Soccer, college women
4 p.m.: USC at Oregon Pac-12
Triathlon
4 p.m.: Super League: Championship Series CBS Sports
Volleyball, college women
5 p.m.: Washington at Oregon Pac-12
7:30 p.m.: Utah at Stanford ESPNU
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco 700-AM
Football, college
6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Philadelphia 1080-AM
All events subject to change
