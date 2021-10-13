The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: NLDS: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco TBS

Basketball, NBA preseason

4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Brooklyn NBA

7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Sacramento NBA

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Navy at Memphis ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at South Alabama ESPNU

Football, high school

5 p.m.: Collins Hill (Ga.) at North Gwinnett (Ga.) ESPN2

5 p.m.: Isidore Newman (La.) at St. Charles Catholic (La.) NBC Sports

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Philadelphia Fox 28/NFL

Golf

5 a.m.: European Tour: Andalucía Masters Golf

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: CJ CUP Golf

11:30 p.m.: Ladies European Tour: Aramco Team Series Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Seattle at Nashville Root

7:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Los Angeles Root

Soccer, college women

4 p.m.: USC at Oregon Pac-12

Triathlon

4 p.m.: Super League: Championship Series CBS Sports

Volleyball, college women

5 p.m.: Washington at Oregon Pac-12

7:30 p.m.: Utah at Stanford ESPNU

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco 700-AM

Football, college

6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Philadelphia 1080-AM

All events subject to change

