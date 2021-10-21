Washington records
UPDATED: Thu., Oct. 21, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
John M. Kiepe and Rubi E. Farias Barragan, both of Spokane.
Garrett N. Dubois and Kendra K. Crossley, both of Spokane.
Connor J. Felt and Theresa A. Barnett, both of Spokane.
David R. Naumann and Christine Mattson, both of Clarkston.
Roderick D. Roberts, of Airway Heights, and Brittany N. Losada, of Peoria, Ariz.
Jacob Z. Brown and Chantel M. Nussbaum, both of Spokane.
Mark P. Landkammer and Rose C. Brown, both of Spokane Valley.
Cameron M. Bailey and Mandy M. Roller, both of Spokane.
Biruck Y. Kebede and Tigist A. Kibret, both of Spokane.
Zachary R. Dawson and Brittney D. Dawson, both of Spokane.
Cody A. Lake and Alla A. Chekulayeva, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Nicholas A. Richardson v. Angela N. Hansen, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Rhiannon Reed, et al., v. Seth Marlin, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Debra Medrano v. DJL Group, Inc., et al., complaint
Marriage dissolutions granted
Reed, David H., Jr. and Shyanne B.
Duhon, Mary and Michael
Rovik, Greg and Kim
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony Hazel
Francis H. Katzenbogan, 21; $1,217.21 restitution, 149 days in jail with credit given for 149 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.
Jibri Kambui, 24; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Erin K. Suiter, also known as Erin K. Huntley and Erin K. O’Connor, 51; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of tampering with physical evidence.
Joseph P. Evenson, 56; two days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault domestic violence.
Trevor J. Powell, 34; 53 days in jail with credit given for 53 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.
Jacob M. Scott, 27; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.
Judge Michelle D. Szambelan
Cole F. Reynoso, 27; 60 days in jail converted to 240 hours of community service, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Dennis V. Ivanov, 26; $60 restitution, 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Glory E. Phelps, 26; $1,245.50 fine, 184 days in jail converted to 180 days electronic home monitoring and four days in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving and driving while intoxicated.
Jeremy J. Warfield, 44; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and first-degree criminal trespass.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.