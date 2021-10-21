From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

John M. Kiepe and Rubi E. Farias Barragan, both of Spokane.

Garrett N. Dubois and Kendra K. Crossley, both of Spokane.

Connor J. Felt and Theresa A. Barnett, both of Spokane.

David R. Naumann and Christine Mattson, both of Clarkston.

Roderick D. Roberts, of Airway Heights, and Brittany N. Losada, of Peoria, Ariz.

Jacob Z. Brown and Chantel M. Nussbaum, both of Spokane.

Mark P. Landkammer and Rose C. Brown, both of Spokane Valley.

Cameron M. Bailey and Mandy M. Roller, both of Spokane.

Biruck Y. Kebede and Tigist A. Kibret, both of Spokane.

Zachary R. Dawson and Brittney D. Dawson, both of Spokane.

Cody A. Lake and Alla A. Chekulayeva, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Nicholas A. Richardson v. Angela N. Hansen, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Rhiannon Reed, et al., v. Seth Marlin, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Debra Medrano v. DJL Group, Inc., et al., complaint

Marriage dissolutions granted

Reed, David H., Jr. and Shyanne B.

Duhon, Mary and Michael

Rovik, Greg and Kim

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Francis H. Katzenbogan, 21; $1,217.21 restitution, 149 days in jail with credit given for 149 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Jibri Kambui, 24; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Erin K. Suiter, also known as Erin K. Huntley and Erin K. O’Connor, 51; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of tampering with physical evidence.

Joseph P. Evenson, 56; two days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault domestic violence.

Trevor J. Powell, 34; 53 days in jail with credit given for 53 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Jacob M. Scott, 27; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Cole F. Reynoso, 27; 60 days in jail converted to 240 hours of community service, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Dennis V. Ivanov, 26; $60 restitution, 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Glory E. Phelps, 26; $1,245.50 fine, 184 days in jail converted to 180 days electronic home monitoring and four days in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving and driving while intoxicated.

Jeremy J. Warfield, 44; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and first-degree criminal trespass.