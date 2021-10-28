Rathdrum home ‘complete loss,’ homeowners injured after explosion

A Rathdrum home was destroyed and two people were injured after the residence exploded following a gas leak Thursday afternoon.

Marc Ghirarduzzi, Northern Lakes Fire District battalion chief, said firefighters were dispatched to a utility problem around 10:10 a.m. at 6971 W. Christine St. He said he believes a gas line was struck, and Avista responded to secure it. The explosion occurred around 12:45 p.m.

Ghirarduzzi said an Avista crewperson and two owners of the house – a man and a woman – were inside the home when the explosion happened inside the garage.

Minor injuries were reported.

The man had burns to his arms and part of his face, and the woman had “very minor” injuries, Ghirarduzzi said. Both were taken to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. The Avista employee was OK.

The house is a “complete loss,” Ghirarduzzi said. Two vehicles inside the garage were destroyed and some other belongings in the garage were salvaged.

The incident is under investigation.