From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kyle C. Teeples and Jessica M. Chavez, both of Spokane.

Mark F. Easton and Susanne N. Bradford, both of Veradale.

Howard D. Aune and Shauna R. Garinger, both of Mead.

Elizabeth R. Zollinger, of Liberty Lake and Frederick T. Clement, of Prince George, British Columbia.

Matthew J. Manziel and Ana R. Jovel Cruz, both of Winona, Texas.

Christopher P. Corrick and Rosemary C. Warnick, both of Spokane.

Abdelrahman H. Alnairat, of Mountlake Terrace, Washington, and Svetlana P. Trubin, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Wilson, Elizabeth J. and Estevez, Jason E.

Adeoye, Kari A. and Azeez O.

Craig, Philip A. and Brenda M.

Stoll-Mackey, Ashley N. and Mackey, Michael E.

Thorne, Tina M. and Steven G.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Brandon T. Decker, 22; $3,030.34 restitution, four days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Tyler Popkin, 27; $600 restitution, 35 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment-domestic violence and harassment.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Eric D. Denny II, 20; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Robert F. Mead, 29; $2,196.51 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, 192 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

Judge Tony Hazel

Joseph A. Ballard, 36; restitution to be determined, 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

James R. McCormick, 29; $6,842.69 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, 150 days in jail with credit given for 150 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Aziem L. Richardson, 29; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, third-degree theft.

Christopher M. Wolfe, 50; $990.50 fine, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Kyle N. Crane, 29; $2,420.50 fine, six days in jail with credit given for one day served, 180 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and two counts of hit and run unattended complicity.