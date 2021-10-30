On the Air
UPDATED: Sat., Oct. 30, 2021
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500 NBC
1 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying FS1
2 p.m.: NHRA: Dodge/SRT NHRA Nationals FS1
Baseball, MLB World Series
5 p.m.: Houston at Atlanta Fox 28
Basketball, college men
1 p.m.: Eastern Oregon at Gonzaga (exhibition) SWX
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Utah at Milwaukee Root
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: San Francisco at Chicago Fox 28
1:05 p.m.: Jacksonville at Seattle CBS
1:25 p.m.: Tampa Bay at New Orleans Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Dallas at Minnesota NBC
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
6 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Seattle Root
Horse racing
9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, college men
2 p.m.: Stanford at Washington Pac-12
Soccer, college women
Noon: Washington State at Oregon State Pac-12
Soccer, men
7 a.m.: Leeds United at Norwich City NBC Sports
9:30 a.m.: West Ham United at Aston Villa NBC Sports
10 a.m.: MLS: Minnesota FC at Sporting Kansas City ESPN
Volleyball, college women
9 a.m.: Wisconsin at Purdue………………………………………………………….ESPNU
4 p.m.: Washington at UCLA………………………………………………………..ESPNU
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB World Series
4 p.m.: Houston at Atlanta….. …………..700-AM
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Jacksonville at Seattle…………………………………………………….94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Minnesota………………………………………………….1080-AM
All events subject to change
