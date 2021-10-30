The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Sat., Oct. 30, 2021

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500 NBC

1 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying FS1

2 p.m.: NHRA: Dodge/SRT NHRA Nationals FS1

Baseball, MLB World Series

5 p.m.: Houston at Atlanta Fox 28

Basketball, college men

1 p.m.: Eastern Oregon at Gonzaga (exhibition) SWX

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Utah at Milwaukee Root

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: San Francisco at Chicago Fox 28

1:05 p.m.: Jacksonville at Seattle CBS

1:25 p.m.: Tampa Bay at New Orleans Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Dallas at Minnesota NBC

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

6 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Seattle Root

Horse racing

9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, college men

2 p.m.: Stanford at Washington Pac-12

Soccer, college women

Noon: Washington State at Oregon State Pac-12

Soccer, men

7 a.m.: Leeds United at Norwich City NBC Sports

9:30 a.m.: West Ham United at Aston Villa NBC Sports

10 a.m.: MLS: Minnesota FC at Sporting Kansas City ESPN

Volleyball, college women

9 a.m.: Wisconsin at Purdue………………………………………………………….ESPNU

4 p.m.: Washington at UCLA………………………………………………………..ESPNU

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB World Series

4 p.m.: Houston at Atlanta….. …………..700-AM

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Jacksonville at Seattle…………………………………………………….94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Minnesota………………………………………………….1080-AM

All events subject to change

