Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Fri., Sept. 3, 2021
Baseball
Mariners Pregame
6 p.m. (ROOT)
MLB Baseball
Seattle Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks. 6:30 p.m. (ROOT)
Mariners Postgame
9:30 p.m. (ROOT)
Football
College Football
Michigan State at Northwestern. 6 p.m. (ESPN)
College Football
South Dakota State at Colorado State. 6 p.m. (FS1)
Golf
Golf Central Pregame
3 a.m. (GOLF)
2021 Solheim Cup
Day 1. 4:30 a.m. (GOLF)
Olympics
2020 Tokyo Paralympics
Track and field, wheelchair tennis, canoe/kayak, sitting volleyball. 7 p.m. (NBCSN)
2020 Tokyo Paralympics
Track and field, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball. 12 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)
