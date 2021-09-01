The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Fri., Sept. 3, 2021

Baseball

Mariners Pregame

6 p.m. (ROOT)

MLB Baseball

Seattle Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks. 6:30 p.m. (ROOT)

Mariners Postgame

9:30 p.m. (ROOT)

Football

College Football

Michigan State at Northwestern. 6 p.m. (ESPN)

College Football

South Dakota State at Colorado State. 6 p.m. (FS1)

Golf

Golf Central Pregame

3 a.m. (GOLF)

2021 Solheim Cup

Day 1. 4:30 a.m. (GOLF)

Olympics

2020 Tokyo Paralympics

Track and field, wheelchair tennis, canoe/kayak, sitting volleyball. 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

2020 Tokyo Paralympics

Track and field, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball. 12 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)

