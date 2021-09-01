From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Samuel W. Leadercharge and Deejay M. Harris, both of Spokane.

Andras Zaborski and Nerayda T. Ganuelas, both of Spokane.

Eliot D. Johnson and Amanda J. Hershey, both of Spokane.

Cory R. M. Phipps and Jessica M. Ramsey, both of Spokane.

Taylor S. Maples and Alexandra R. Christensen, both of Spokane.

Bill J. Smith, of Gaffney, South Carolina, and Angela R. Price-Hirsch, of Salem.

Nicholas M. Pierson and Emily L. Wise, both of Hayden.

Bryan J. Matranga and Alyssa L. Pinney, both of Spokane.

Kevin M. Ficca and Jessica R. Hobbs, both of Spokane.

Casey J. Chaffee and Leah M. Simeon, both of Spokane.

Brandon M. Leonard and Caitlin E. N. Wolfe, both of Spokane.

Daniel R. Gonzalez and Monica C. York, both of Spokane.

Garrett W. Prince, of Spokane Valley and Sunni L. Crain, of Tekoa, Washington.

Nathaniel I. Lynn and Morgan J. Lang, both of Rockford.

Rocky M. Parker and Sheena M. Dye, both of Spokane.

Audrey V. Cherkashin and Evelyn V. Shevchuk, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Devsa Contracting LLC v. Nautilus Insurance Company, complaint for breach of contract, bad faith and violation of Consumer Protection Act.

Duane J. Valbert v. Linda J. Lowder, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Shannon M. Dias v. Andrew W. Nistler, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

David Pharoah v. Harriet L. Pharoah, et al., seeking quiet title.

United Services Automobile Association v. Gold Seal Mechanical Inc., complaint for damages.

Stacy Schryer v. Island Global Tan, LLC and Wandermere Investments LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Brown, Sdina A. and Robert W., Jr.

Day, Julie and Cross, James

Macilroy, Tamara L. and Scott A.

Love Sheehan, Patricia E. and Arafa, Kareem M.

Phinney, Paula M. and Frank A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Brina L. Galbraith, 24; $400 restitution, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, two counts of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Christopher A. Crowell, 45; restitution to be determined, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault (disregard for safety of others) and criminal mischief.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Kevin P. Tischer, 31; $15 fine, 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and two counts of violation of order.

Jeremy S. Martin, 38; $97.50 restitution, 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Lesean A. U. T. Grant, 18; 10 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, first-degree theft and tampering with a witness.