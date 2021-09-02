Niko Decolati records three hits, three steals as Spokane Indians beat Tri-City 7-5

Niko Decolati went 3 for 5 with three stolen bases and the Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-5 in the third of a six-game High-A West series at Avista Stadium on Thursday.

[BOX SCORE courtesy MILB.com]

Hunter Stovall went 2 for 3 with three runs, upping his average to a league-leading .319. He extended his hitting streak to 21 games, tied for fourth-longest in Indians history.

The Indians (59-46) pulled into a first-place tie with Everett (59-46), which lost to Vancouver 5-2. Eugene (58-47) lost to Hillsboro and remains 1/2 game behind the leaders.

Spokane has won 22 of 28 games since Aug. 1.

“The thing about us right now is it’s never one guy,” Decolati said. “Any and everybody is stepping up and getting the job done and picking the next guy up.

“It’s kind of just a big long conveyor belt of work right now so we’re all just pitching in how we can, firing on all cylinders.”

Indians starter Will Ethridge (4-5) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

The Dust Devils (43-63) struck first, as Braxton Martinez hit a solo home run off Ethridge in the second inning.

The Indians pushed three across in the third. Stovall doubled to plate Ezequiel Tovar, then Decolati doubled home Stovall.

“It’s easy to hit behind Stovall right now,” Decolato said. “He’s always on base, gives me a chance and he’s been super clutch.”

Tri-City starter Glenn Albanese uncorked a wild pitch and Decolati hustled home to make it 3-1.

Kyren Paris hit a solo shot off Ethridge in the fourth, but the Indians got that back in the bottom half as Cade Harris scored from first on a fielding error.

Stovall led off the fifth with a walk and went to third on a single by Decolati. Kyle Datres struck out, but the Indians pulled off a double steal and Stovall scored.

Spokane added two in the sixth. Tovar reached on a throwing error and Stovall walked. A wild pitch allowed but to move up a base and a single by Daniel Montano brought them both home for a 7-3.

Tri-City picked up two runs in the eighth against Boby Johnson. Dugan Darnell pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 12th save of the season.

Around the league

Hillsboro 6, Eugene 5: Leodany Perez went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the Hops (47-57) topped the visiting Emeralds (59-47). Ronny Simon added a two-run single for Hillsboro.

Vancouver 5, Everett 2: Adam Kloffenstein struck out five over 5 2/3 innings and the visiting Canadians (49-56) beat the AquaSox (59-46). Spencer Horowitz knocked in a pair for the C’s.