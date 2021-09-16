10 under $10 Sept. 17-24 – Shakespeare in the Park, Aardman Animations, Predictable and Friday Night Paint

1 Shakespeare in the Park – 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. The Spokane Shakespeare Society presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” a comic play written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield. Spokaneshakespearesociety.org. Admission: FREE

2 Trivia: Aardman Animations – 6:30 p.m. Friday, hosted online. The Spokane County Library District will host a trivia night dedicated to several short films and feature-length films from Aardman Animations. The titles include “Wallace & Gromit,” “Shaun the Sheep Movie,” “Chicken Run,” “Flushed Away” and “The Pirates! In an Adventure With Scientists.” To register, visit scld.org, then click on “Events” to find the event link. Admission: FREE

3 Predictable – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The Blue Door Theatre hosts a night of improv built off audience suggestions and computer-generated prompts. Rated for all ages. Bluedoortheatre.com; (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

4 Friday Night Paint – 7 p.m. Friday, hosted via Zoom. Spokane Public Library will host an evening workshop dedicated to “Painting the Northern Lights.” Participants are invited to use their own supplies or request a kit while supplies last. Kits must be checked out using a library card. To register, visit spokanelibrary.org, find the “Classes & Events” tab, click on “Complete calendar of events” and select the event from the calendar. For more information, contact Spokane Public Library representative Angela Richardson at arichardson@spokanelibrary.org or call (509) 444-5477. Admission: FREE

5 UI Music: Camille Ortiz and Gustavo Castro-Ramirez – 7:30 p.m. Friday, University of Idaho, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. University of Idaho’s Lionel Hampton School of Music will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with an evening of music featuring Camille Ortiz and pianist Gustavo Castro-Ramirez. Visit uidaho.org, click on “Events,” “Art Events” and then scroll to the correct date to find the calendar entry. Admission: $7 general admission; $5 students and seniors

6 Heather King Band – 8 p.m. Friday, Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. The Heather King Band will perform covers from a wide range of genres at Curley’s Hauser Junction. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit Heather King Band on Facebook. Admission: FREE

7 Desperate8s – 9 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Blues-rock group the Desperate8s returns to Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. Zolainspokane.com. Admission: FREE

8 Rock Candy – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Rock-dance group the Rock Candy Band visits the Moose Lounge. This event is for ages 21 and older. Visit the Rock Candy Band on Facebook. Admission: FREE

9 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. Bluedoortheatre.com; (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

10 Blake Braley – 8 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk/soul musician Blake Braley returns to Zola. Zolainspokane.com; (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE