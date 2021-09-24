Pasco bus driver stabbed while kids on board, police say

From wire reports

PASCO, Wash. — A school bus driver was stabbed at Longfellow Elementary in Pasco on Friday afternoon, KNDO-TV reported.

Pasco police told NBC Right Now that an older adult male stabbed a bus driver, however it is unclear whether or not the bus driver was driving at the time he was stabbed. Children were on the bus at the time of the stabbing but no children were injured, NBC reported.

When police arrived, the bus was found crashed into bushes on the side of the road. The adult male, according to police. The bus driver was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries, NBC reported.