Pasco bus driver stabbed while kids on board, police say
UPDATED: Fri., Sept. 24, 2021
PASCO, Wash. — A school bus driver was stabbed at Longfellow Elementary in Pasco on Friday afternoon, KNDO-TV reported.
Pasco police told NBC Right Now that an older adult male stabbed a bus driver, however it is unclear whether or not the bus driver was driving at the time he was stabbed. Children were on the bus at the time of the stabbing but no children were injured, NBC reported.
When police arrived, the bus was found crashed into bushes on the side of the road. The adult male, according to police. The bus driver was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries, NBC reported.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.