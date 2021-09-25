Updates: Washington State looks to avoid second half woes on the road against Utah

First quarter

2:48 - WSU 0, UU 0: Jarrett Guarantano’s pass is intercepted by Karene Reid at the Utah 12, returned for 13 yards to the Utes’ 25. Guarantano was 4-of-5 for 44 yards before the interception.

5:07 - WSU 0, UU 0: Jarrett Guarantano completes an 8-yard pass to Donovan Ollie on fourth down. The Cougars were previously stopped on third and one on a quarterback draw attempt.

7:27 - WSU 0, UU 0: Max Borghi rushes to the right side for 18 yards to the Utes’ 45. Cougar offense moving quickly into Utah territory.

8:50 - WSU 0, UU 0: Justus Rogers nearly intercepts Cameron Rising on third down, and would have had an open lane to the end zone, but the pass falls incomplete. WSU takes over on its own 17 after a Utah punt.

10:11 - WSU 0, UU 0: Micah Bernard runs for seven yards near midfield and converts the Utes first third down attempt of the game.

11:25 - WSU 0, UU 0: Lincoln Victor goes in motion from the wide receiver position, before going under center and attempting a sneak, but is stopped for no gain on fourth-and-one.

Not sure I've ever seen a play like this before.

Reserve slot receiver Lincoln Victor motioned and took a surprise snap for a sneak.

Turnover on downs.

Guarantano didn't look bad on that series, though. pic.twitter.com/lENCz1jfAZ — Colton Clark (@SpokesmanClark) September 25, 2021

The direct handoff on fourth-and-1 to 5-9, 180-pound Lincoln Victor was, well, a call… — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) September 25, 2021

12:50 - WSU 0, UU 0: Jarrett Guarantano completes a 12-yard pass to Travell Harris on third-and-10 across midfield.

15:00 - WSU 0, UU 0: WSU receives the opening kickoff with Jarrett Guarantano in at quarterback.

Pregame

Washington State will travel to play Utah in Salt Lake City at 11:30 a.m. on the Pac-12 Network and 920-FM.

The Cougars (1-2) are coming off a 45-14 loss to USC, where WSU collapsed in the second half and allowed 45 consecutive points. The Utes (1-2) lost 33-31 in 3OT to San Diego State, missing the final 2-pt conversion attempt as part of the NCAA’s new overtime rules where teams trade 2-pt attempts after the second overtime.

The all-time series between WSU and Utah is tied at nine games apiece dating back to 1966. The series is also tied at four games apiece since the Utes joined the Pac-12 in 2011. The Cougars have lost the past two meetings, both in Utah. WSU pulled ahead to a 28-7 lead in last year’s game, before allowing 38 consecutive points and losing 45-28. That was the final game of the Cougars’ 2020 season.

Pregame scene in SLC.

15 minutes left. pic.twitter.com/5QlHnTNRZI — Colton Clark (@SpokesmanClark) September 25, 2021

Quarterback update

WSU QB Jarrett Guarantano will make his second start of the season.

Jayden de Laura was not dressed coming out of the tunnel. He was in uniform with a brace on his leg and took a few snaps in warm-ups.

OK … now de Laura hasn't taken a warm-up rep in a bit. He's dancing a little to the stadium music. Doesn't appear to have a limp.

Guarantano, Cooper and Gabalis are rotating in option and passing drills. — Colton Clark (@SpokesmanClark) September 25, 2021

Salt Lake showdown

Uniforms

The Cougars will be wearing anthracite helmets and pants with white jerseys for their first road game of the season.

Team stats

Scoring WSU UU Points Per Game 27 29.3 Points Allowed Per Game 31.7 25.3 Total Yards 367 372.3 Yards Passing 231.3 222 Yards Rushing 135.7 150.3 Yards Allowed 436 297 Pass Yards Allowed 312 135.3 Rush Yards Allowed 124 161.7

Individual leaders

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int. Jayden de Laura (WSU) 43-70 575 6 2 Cameron Rising (UU) 21-34 182 4 0 RUSHING Carries Yards TD Max Borghi (WSU) 37 217 2 Micah Bernard (UU) 35 228 1 RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD Calvin Jackson Jr. (WSU) 18 262 1 Brant Kuithe (UU) 13 138 1

Underdog Washington State eyeing redemption in Utah SALT LAKE CITY – Midway through Washington State's 2020 game against Utah, the Cougars' odds of winning were around 95%, according to ESPN. | Read more »

