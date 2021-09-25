Updates: Washington State looks to avoid second half woes on the road against Utah
UPDATED: Sat., Sept. 25, 2021
First quarter
2:48 - WSU 0, UU 0: Jarrett Guarantano’s pass is intercepted by Karene Reid at the Utah 12, returned for 13 yards to the Utes’ 25. Guarantano was 4-of-5 for 44 yards before the interception.
5:07 - WSU 0, UU 0: Jarrett Guarantano completes an 8-yard pass to Donovan Ollie on fourth down. The Cougars were previously stopped on third and one on a quarterback draw attempt.
7:27 - WSU 0, UU 0: Max Borghi rushes to the right side for 18 yards to the Utes’ 45. Cougar offense moving quickly into Utah territory.
8:50 - WSU 0, UU 0: Justus Rogers nearly intercepts Cameron Rising on third down, and would have had an open lane to the end zone, but the pass falls incomplete. WSU takes over on its own 17 after a Utah punt.
10:11 - WSU 0, UU 0: Micah Bernard runs for seven yards near midfield and converts the Utes first third down attempt of the game.
11:25 - WSU 0, UU 0: Lincoln Victor goes in motion from the wide receiver position, before going under center and attempting a sneak, but is stopped for no gain on fourth-and-one.
12:50 - WSU 0, UU 0: Jarrett Guarantano completes a 12-yard pass to Travell Harris on third-and-10 across midfield.
15:00 - WSU 0, UU 0: WSU receives the opening kickoff with Jarrett Guarantano in at quarterback.
Pregame
Washington State will travel to play Utah in Salt Lake City at 11:30 a.m. on the Pac-12 Network and 920-FM.
The Cougars (1-2) are coming off a 45-14 loss to USC, where WSU collapsed in the second half and allowed 45 consecutive points. The Utes (1-2) lost 33-31 in 3OT to San Diego State, missing the final 2-pt conversion attempt as part of the NCAA’s new overtime rules where teams trade 2-pt attempts after the second overtime.
The all-time series between WSU and Utah is tied at nine games apiece dating back to 1966. The series is also tied at four games apiece since the Utes joined the Pac-12 in 2011. The Cougars have lost the past two meetings, both in Utah. WSU pulled ahead to a 28-7 lead in last year’s game, before allowing 38 consecutive points and losing 45-28. That was the final game of the Cougars’ 2020 season.
Quarterback update
WSU QB Jarrett Guarantano will make his second start of the season.
Jayden de Laura was not dressed coming out of the tunnel. He was in uniform with a brace on his leg and took a few snaps in warm-ups.
Salt Lake showdown
Uniforms
The Cougars will be wearing anthracite helmets and pants with white jerseys for their first road game of the season.
