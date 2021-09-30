Pedestrian hit, killed by car while crossing road to meet tow truck driver

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while waiting for a tow truck after getting into an unrelated crash Wednesday night near the Spokane International Airport.

The pedestrian, a man, was the driver of a Honda SUV involved in an earlier, unrelated one-vehicle crash on West Westbow Boulevard and South Spotted Road, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Mark Gregory said in a news release.

He reportedly called for a tow truck and started to cross Westbow on foot to contact the tow truck driver who had just arrived when the driver of a Subaru suddenly noticed the man walk in front of his vehicle. The driver told authorities it happened so quickly that he did not have time to react before his Subaru hit the man around 10:15 p.m.

The driver pulled over to check on the pedestrian and began CPR as instructed by the 911 operator until law enforcement arrived, the release said. Deputies took over life-saving attempts until firefighters and medical personnel arrived. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru was cooperative with investigators and did not appear to be impaired, the release said. The driver agreed to provide a voluntary blood sample for further testing. He was not charged .

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the name of the victim.