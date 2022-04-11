Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jala Lome and Patricia Y. Anej, both of Spokane Valley.

James W. Sizemore and Nichole M. McKee, both of Spokane.

Roman I. Drahni and Hanna L. Ponomarova, both of Chattaroy.

Dustin L. Willey and Shannon M. Simpson, both of Spokane Valley.

Edgar Ramirez and Valeria W. Mendoza, both of Cheney.

Seth M. Gilbert and Olivia G. Wall, both of Spokane.

Oswald K. Ndayikeza and Kellia D. Mutoni, both of Spokane.

Joshua R. Beasley and Kyrie A. Geisler, both of Auburn.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Rebecca Jolstead v. Aloyna N. Ryan, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marcelles D. Turner v. Trudy A. Grummons, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Bruce Peterson v. Stephen L. Piggott, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Hartford Casualty Insurance Company v. Avista Corporation, property damages.

Shaundrea DeMarco v. Larry Johnson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Spokane Security Systems Inc. v. Pisces Land Co. LLC, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank v. Joseph Batto, money claimed owed.

Shelby Beedle v. Kimberly A. Floyd, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Federal Insurance Co. v. Joseph M. Schott, property damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Dunlop, John and Deborah

Glover, Ashley S. and Crim, Cody D.

Desjarlais, Jo A. and Suckow, Timothy E.

Fenenbock, Mele A. and Daniels, Jonathan M.

Howard, Maria J. and Zachary M.

Goforth, Tara N. and William J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Robert A. Nunez, 21; nine months in jail with credit given for 122 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jyreel D. Brandom, 29; $419.26 in restitution, 43 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Andrew A. Albert, 27; 25 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of harassment and third-degree domestic assault.

Robert L. Walls, 54; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Ryan D. Severson, 28; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Evgueni S. Iaprynstev, 28; $145.22 in restitution, 19 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and first-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Michael Price

Dustin M. Lange, 28; 24 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Joshua A. Brown, 39; 62 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Aime Aguilar-Montano, Quincy; debts of $39,474.

Karlee D. Ashworth, Othello; debts of $65,571.

Susan Fink, Warden; debts of $47,332.

Matthew S. Buchanan, Spokane; debts not listed.

Joshua and Meredith Brown, Pullman; debts of $653,198.

Dennis R. Martin, Spokane; debts of $8,554.

Tony and Anna K. Cazares, Moses Lake; debts of $173,950.

Andrew S. and Michaela M. Hansen, Moses Lake; debts of $51,501.

Ethen D. and Shelly A. Lewis, Soap Lake; debts of $569,230.

Janice M. Ferreira, Spokane; debts of $16,491.

Renae I. Stewart, Spokane; debts of $144,716.

Grant T. Rosenquist, Spokane Valley; debts of $135,421.

Tasha R. Nugent, Spokane; debts not listed.

Vincent D. and Elizabeth A. Ruffin, Spokane; debts of $53,915.

John F. and Margie R. Silano, Spokane; debts of $67,531.

Blake L. Harris, Spokane; debts of $49,859.

Wage-earner petitions

Robert J. Wojtulewicz and Ritsuko A. Dye, Spokane; debts of $36,842.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Kadin G. Kimes, 28; 18 days in jail, obstructing an officer.

Judge Donna Wilson

Keshia B. Holmes, 30; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, no contact order violation.

Lorelei Ellis-Lisenby, 31; 364 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, no contact order violation and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Nickalus R. Preston-Kramer, 22; 364 days in jail with credit given for seven days served, fourth-degree assault.