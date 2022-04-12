Prep roundup: Dayton Wells leads Mead baseball; Chloe Flerchinger’s big day lifts Shadle Park softball

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Mead 16, Lewis and Clark 3: Dayton Wells pitched four innings and got the win and had three RBIs and two runs and the visiting Panthers (9-3, 8-1) beat the Tigers (6-5, 5-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Mt. Spokane 15, Cheney 1: Rece Schuerman homered, doubled and finished with five RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (8-4, 7-2) beat the Blackhawks (4-7, 4-5) in six innings in a GSL 4A/3A.

University 7, Gonzaga Prep 3: Dominic Longo drove in two runs on two hits and the visiting Titans (9-2, 8-1) beat the Bullpups (6-6, 4-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Drew Stevens also had two hits, including a double, and then scored twice for U-Hi. Turk Riggan had two hits and two RBIs for G-Prep.

Ferris 10, North Central 6: The Saxons beat the Wolfpack.

Central Valley 8, Ridgeline 1: Aaden Anderson struck out eight over five innings and the Bears (6-6, 6-3) beat the visiting Falcons (1-9, 1-8) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Luke Abshire had a double and triple and drove in two runs and Kamden Lanphere drove in two more runs for CV.

Shadle Park 10, Rogers 0: Landon Plourde, Jake Picard, and Cole Kidwell pitched a combined no-hitter and the visiting Highlanders (7-2, 3-1) shut out the Pirates (0-7, 0-4) in a GSL 2A game. Dylan Kakuda and Sterling Lipscomb had two RBIs apiece for SP.

West Valley 11, Clarkston 2: John Austin earned the win with five solid innings and the visiting Eagles (7-1, 4-0) beat the Bantams (2-3, 0-3) in a GSL 2A game. Bryson Bishop and Easton O’Neill had two hits apiece for WV.

East Valley 8, Pullman 6: Shane Hawes went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs and the Knights (3-6, 2-2) beat the Greyhounds (3-6, 2-1) in a GSL 2A game. Chris Bergman and Owen Spendlove drove in two apiece for EV.

Medical Lake 11, Freeman 1: Eugene Haas had three hits with four RBIs and three runs and the Cardinals (8-5, 2-4) beat the visiting Scotties (3-8, 2-3) in six innings in an NEA game.

Colville 6, Lakeside 3: Luke Anderson struck out six in a complete game and the visiting Crimson Hawks (7-3, 4-0) beat the Eagles (5-6, 2-2) in an NEA game.

Deer Park 24, Riverside 3: Dylan Hall had a grand slam and two doubles with seven RBIs and the Stags (8-3, 3-1) beat the visiting Rams (2-6, 1-4) in an NEA game. Cole Krepcik had three hits with a triple and scored four runs for Deer Park.

Chewelah 16, Kettle Falls 2: Zach Bowman struck out 13 in a complete game one-hitter and the Cougars (7-0, 5-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (3-2, 2-1) in the first game of a NE 2B doubleheader.

Chewelah 12, Kettle Falls 2: James Macrea struck out 10 in six innings and the Cougars (10-0, 8-0) swept the visiting Bulldogs (3-5, 2-4). Zach Bowman hit a home run and drove in three runs for Chewelah, which 15 stolen bases.

Colfax 6, Asotin 5: JD Peterson had three hits with a double and pitched six innings and the Bulldogs (4-2-1, 3-2) beat the visiting Panthers (4-6, 3-4) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Colfax 13, Asotin 5: Ryan Henning went 4 of 5 with a double and the Bulldogs (5-2-1, 4-2) swept the visiting Panthers (4-7, 3-5).

Northwest Christian 11, Davenport 1: Aiden Tibbetts struck out nine in a complete game and the Crusaders (6-1, 3-0) beat the visiting Gorillas (2-5, 2-3) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Northwest Christian 20, Davenport 2: Timothy Lindsey homered and the Crusaders (7-1, 4-0) swept the visiting Gorillas (2-6, 2-4).

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 10, Liberty 6: The Broncos (5-4, 1-4) beat the Lancers (0-9, 0-7) in the first game of their NE 2B doubleheader on Tuesday.

Liberty 12, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 9: The Lancers (1-9, 1-7) beat the Broncos (5-5, 1-5) in the second game.

Fastpitch Softball

Ferris 9, Central Valley 6: Courtney Miller struck out 12 in a complete game and went 2 for 2 with a solo home run and a double and the visiting Saxons (6-3, 4-3) beat the Bears (4-5, 4-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Emily Schulhauser went 3 for 3 with two triples and three runs for CV.

Mead 17, Ridgeline 2: Sierra Wyatt struck out 11 and went 3 for 4 and the Panthers (5-4, 5-2) beat the visiting Falcons (2-5, 2-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Ella Baker went 4 for 4 with a double and triple for Mead.

University 16, North Central 1: Maliyah Mann homered with five RBIs and struck out six in 2 2/3 innings the visiting Titans (7-2, 6-1) beat the Wolfpack (1-6, 1-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Natalie Singer and Jordan Bailey had three RBIs apiece for U-Hi. Isabella Bay doubled and drove in a run for NC.

Mt. Spokane 18, Lewis and Clark 6: Jessica Waters went 4 for 4 with two doubles and four runs and the visiting Wildcats (6-3, 6-1) beat the Tigers (0-9, 0-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Gracie Boe went 3 for 4 with a double for Mt. Spokane. Halie Resledd went 3 for 3 with a triple for LC.

Gonzaga Prep 5, Cheney 0: Morgan Cervantes had two hits, including a double, and the visiting Bullpups (3-6, 3-4) blanked the Blackhawks (4-5, 4-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Maddie McDowell struck out 11 for Cheney.

Shadle Park 28, Rogers 0: Chloe Flerchinger went 3 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs and the visiting Highlanders (4-2, 2-0) shut out the Pirates (0-5, 0-2) in three innings in a GSL 2A game. Flerchinger struck out eight in a complete game. Crimson Rice went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs.

West Valley 10, Clarkston 6: Riley Homer doubled twice and the Eagles (1-3, 1-1) beat the visiting Bantams (3-2, 1-1) in a GSL 2A game.

East Valley 17, Pullman 2: The Knights (1-3, 1-1) beat the Greyhounds (1-5, 1-1) in a GSL 2A game.

Freeman 17, Newport 0: Abbie Amend struck out nine and hit two doubles and the visiting Scotties (8-1, 4-1) shut out the Grizzlies (1-3, 0-3) in an NEA game.

Riverside 10, Colville 0: Maliyah Reedy had a home run and the Rams (6-2, 4-0) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (0-5, 0-4) in an NEA game. Kinley Toner gave up two hits and no earned runs in four innings for Riverside.

Medical Lake 17, Reardan 7: The Cardinals (4-5, 1-3) beat Reardan (1-7, 1-6) in a nonleague game.

Northwest Christian 21, Davenport 5: Makenzie Ritchie hit a three-run home run and Abi Iverson went 4 for 5 and the Crusaders (3-2, 3-2) beat the visiting Gorillas (0-3, 0-3) in the first game of a Northeast 2B League doubleheader.

Northwest Christian 29, Davenport 6: Kaitlyn Waters went 3 for 5 with a double and the Crusaders (4-2, 4-2) swept the visiting Gorillas (0-4, 0-4).

Liberty 15, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0: Jaidyn Stephens tossed a perfect game and registered her 300th career strikeout and the Lancers (7-0, 5-0) blanked the visiting Broncos (3-6, 1-4) in the first game of a Northeast 2B League doubleheader. Lexi Kettner went 3 for 3 with a double and five RBIs for Liberty.

Liberty 13, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0: Jordyn Jeske doubled and tripled with four RBIs and the Lancers (7-0, 5-0) swept the visiting Broncos (3-6, 1-4).

Spring Boys Soccer

West Valley 6, East Valley 1: The Eagles (7-2, 4-0) beat the Knights (2-5, 1-2) in a GSL 2A game.

Shadle Park 12, Clarkston 1: The Highlanders (4-5, 2-2) beat the Bantams (0-3, 0-3) in a GSL 2A game.

Boys Golf

GSL 2A No. 1 at Quail Ridge GC: Wyatt Hart (Rogers) shot 78 to win the boys flight and Shadle Park took the team title.

Girls Golf

GSL 2A No. 1 at Quail Ridge GC: Lauren Greeny (Pullman) shot 80 to win the girls match and the Greyhounds took the team win.

Boys Tennis

Mead 6, Cheney 1: At Cheney. No. 1 Singles - Joe Robl (Mea) def. Brandon Blazekovic 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 Doubles - Andrew Parker/Drew Champion (Mea) def. Jacob Estock/Sam Frenk 6-0, 6-0.

Ferris 4, Lewis and Clark 3: At LC. No.1 singles- Jeremy LaSalle (Fer) def. Alan Zang 6-3, 6-1. No.1 doubles- Jackson Ellis/ Will Mroch (LC) def. Cameron Lee/ Sheldon Hencz 6-3, 6-1.

Mt. Spokane 7, Central Valley 0: At CV. No. 1 singles- Max Molgard (MtS) def. Finnegan Scott 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Ryan Bro/ Lucas Trigg (MtS) def. Andrew McCombs/ Drew Mercier 6-0, 6-1.

Rogers 6, East Valley 1: At Rogers. No. 1 Singles - Nikko McDowell Rog) def. Eric Pretchnald 6-0, 6-2. No. 1 Doubles - Kenneth Ha/ Sam Mitts (Rog) def Brayson Kirby/Brandon Beeper 6-4, 6-3.

West Valley 4, Clarkston 3: At CLK. No. 1 Singles - Conner Kunz (WV) def. Nathan Gall 6-4, 6-2. No. 1 Doubles - Ian Howatt/Hunter Napier (WV) def. Norbert Kulesza/Zane Leslie 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Girls Tennis

Mead 6, Cheney 1: At Mead. No. 1 Singles - Ravenna Byrd (Mea) def. Adrianna Wood 6-0, 6-2. No. 1 Doubles - Janae Potter/Colleen McKinnon (Che) def. Rylee Lupton/Lizzie Hardy 6-4, 6-4.

Gonzaga Prep 6, Ridgeline 0: At RL. No. 1 singles - Gabrielle Longo (GP) def. Juliet McFarland 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles - Prasidha Krishnaswany/Sasha Takasaki (GP) def. Kate Palelek/Sydney Nemebog 6-2, 6-0.

Mt. Spokane 4, Central Valley 3: At MTS. No. 1 Singles - Makenna Green (MtS) def. Kalley Shelby 6-2, 6-0. No. 1 Doubles - Winter/Peterson (CV) def. Moffat/Lafferty 6-4, 7-6.

University 7, North Central 0: At U-Hi. No. 1 Singles - Gretchen Drews (UHi) def. Grace Lindsey 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 Doubles - Sami Stachofsky/Allison Knight (UHi) def Amy Howlet/Emma Denny 6-1, 6-1.

Clarkston 4, West Valley 3: At WV. No. 1 Singles - Claire Teasley (Clk) def. Janneke Jogems 7-6, 2-6, 6-4. No. 1 Doubles - Natalie Abbott/Addy Palmer (WV) def. Olivia Gustafson/Joanna Schnatterie 6-4, 1-6, 7-6.

East Valley 6, Rogers 1: At EV. No.1 singles- Tiffany Phout (EV) def. Emily Peabody (Rog) 6-0, 6-0. No.1 doubles- Athena Lyons-Huss/ Grace Stoner (EV) def. Sariah Fox/ Weiying Su (Rog) 6-1, 6-1