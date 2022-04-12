The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Dayton Wells leads Mead baseball; Chloe Flerchinger’s big day lifts Shadle Park softball

UPDATED: Tue., April 12, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Mead 16, Lewis and Clark 3: Dayton Wells pitched four innings and got the win and had three RBIs and two runs and the visiting Panthers (9-3, 8-1) beat the Tigers (6-5, 5-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Mt. Spokane 15, Cheney 1: Rece Schuerman homered, doubled and finished with five RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (8-4, 7-2) beat the Blackhawks (4-7, 4-5) in six innings in a GSL 4A/3A.

University 7, Gonzaga Prep 3: Dominic Longo drove in two runs on two hits and the visiting Titans (9-2, 8-1) beat the Bullpups (6-6, 4-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Drew Stevens also had two hits, including a double, and then scored twice for U-Hi. Turk Riggan had two hits and two RBIs for G-Prep.

Ferris 10, North Central 6: The Saxons beat the Wolfpack.

Central Valley 8, Ridgeline 1: Aaden Anderson struck out eight over five innings and the Bears (6-6, 6-3) beat the visiting Falcons (1-9, 1-8) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Luke Abshire had a double and triple and drove in two runs and Kamden Lanphere drove in two more runs for CV.

Shadle Park 10, Rogers 0: Landon Plourde, Jake Picard, and Cole Kidwell pitched a combined no-hitter and the visiting Highlanders (7-2, 3-1) shut out the Pirates (0-7, 0-4) in a GSL 2A game. Dylan Kakuda and Sterling Lipscomb had two RBIs apiece for SP.

West Valley 11, Clarkston 2: John Austin earned the win with five solid innings and the visiting Eagles (7-1, 4-0) beat the Bantams (2-3, 0-3) in a GSL 2A game. Bryson Bishop and Easton O’Neill had two hits apiece for WV.

East Valley 8, Pullman 6: Shane Hawes went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs and the Knights (3-6, 2-2) beat the Greyhounds (3-6, 2-1) in a GSL 2A game. Chris Bergman and Owen Spendlove drove in two apiece for EV.

Medical Lake 11, Freeman 1: Eugene Haas had three hits with four RBIs and three runs and the Cardinals (8-5, 2-4) beat the visiting Scotties (3-8, 2-3) in six innings in an NEA game.

Colville 6, Lakeside 3: Luke Anderson struck out six in a complete game and the visiting Crimson Hawks (7-3, 4-0) beat the Eagles (5-6, 2-2) in an NEA game.

Deer Park 24, Riverside 3: Dylan Hall had a grand slam and two doubles with seven RBIs and the Stags (8-3, 3-1) beat the visiting Rams (2-6, 1-4) in an NEA game. Cole Krepcik had three hits with a triple and scored four runs for Deer Park.

Chewelah 16, Kettle Falls 2: Zach Bowman struck out 13 in a complete game one-hitter and the Cougars (7-0, 5-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (3-2, 2-1) in the first game of a NE 2B doubleheader.

Chewelah 12, Kettle Falls 2: James Macrea struck out 10 in six innings and the Cougars (10-0, 8-0) swept the visiting Bulldogs (3-5, 2-4). Zach Bowman hit a home run and drove in three runs for Chewelah, which 15 stolen bases.

Colfax 6, Asotin 5: JD Peterson had three hits with a double and pitched six innings and the Bulldogs (4-2-1, 3-2) beat the visiting Panthers (4-6, 3-4) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Colfax 13, Asotin 5: Ryan Henning went 4 of 5 with a double and the Bulldogs (5-2-1, 4-2) swept the visiting Panthers (4-7, 3-5).

Northwest Christian 11, Davenport 1: Aiden Tibbetts struck out nine in a complete game and the Crusaders (6-1, 3-0) beat the visiting Gorillas (2-5, 2-3) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Northwest Christian 20, Davenport 2: Timothy Lindsey homered and the Crusaders (7-1, 4-0) swept the visiting Gorillas (2-6, 2-4).

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 10, Liberty 6: The Broncos (5-4, 1-4) beat the Lancers (0-9, 0-7) in the first game of their NE 2B doubleheader on Tuesday.

Liberty 12, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 9: The Lancers (1-9, 1-7) beat the Broncos (5-5, 1-5) in the second game. 

Fastpitch Softball

Ferris 9, Central Valley 6: Courtney Miller struck out 12 in a complete game and went 2 for 2 with a solo home run and a double and the visiting Saxons (6-3, 4-3) beat the Bears (4-5, 4-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Emily Schulhauser went 3 for 3 with two triples and three runs for CV.

Mead 17, Ridgeline 2: Sierra Wyatt struck out 11 and went 3 for 4 and the Panthers (5-4, 5-2) beat the visiting Falcons (2-5, 2-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Ella Baker went 4 for 4 with a double and triple for Mead.

University 16, North Central 1: Maliyah Mann homered with five RBIs and struck out six in 2 2/3 innings the visiting Titans (7-2, 6-1) beat the Wolfpack (1-6, 1-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Natalie Singer and Jordan Bailey had three RBIs apiece for U-Hi. Isabella Bay doubled and drove in a run for NC.

Mt. Spokane 18, Lewis and Clark 6: Jessica Waters went 4 for 4 with two doubles and four runs and the visiting Wildcats (6-3, 6-1) beat the Tigers (0-9, 0-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Gracie Boe went 3 for 4 with a double for Mt. Spokane. Halie Resledd went 3 for 3 with a triple for LC.

Gonzaga Prep 5, Cheney 0: Morgan Cervantes had two hits, including a double, and the visiting Bullpups (3-6, 3-4) blanked the Blackhawks (4-5, 4-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Maddie McDowell struck out 11 for Cheney.

Shadle Park 28, Rogers 0: Chloe Flerchinger went 3 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs and the visiting Highlanders (4-2, 2-0) shut out the Pirates (0-5, 0-2) in three innings in a GSL 2A game. Flerchinger struck out eight in a complete game. Crimson Rice went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs.

West Valley 10, Clarkston 6: Riley Homer doubled twice and the Eagles (1-3, 1-1) beat the visiting Bantams (3-2, 1-1) in a GSL 2A game.

East Valley 17, Pullman 2: The Knights (1-3, 1-1) beat the Greyhounds (1-5, 1-1) in a GSL 2A game. 

Freeman 17, Newport 0: Abbie Amend struck out nine and hit two doubles and the visiting Scotties (8-1, 4-1) shut out the Grizzlies (1-3, 0-3) in an NEA game.

Riverside 10, Colville 0: Maliyah Reedy had a home run and the Rams (6-2, 4-0) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (0-5, 0-4) in an NEA game. Kinley Toner gave up two hits and no earned runs in four innings for Riverside.

Medical Lake 17, Reardan 7: The Cardinals (4-5, 1-3) beat Reardan (1-7, 1-6) in a nonleague game. 

Northwest Christian 21, Davenport 5: Makenzie Ritchie hit a three-run home run and Abi Iverson went 4 for 5 and the Crusaders (3-2, 3-2) beat the visiting Gorillas (0-3, 0-3) in the first game of a Northeast 2B League doubleheader.

Northwest Christian 29, Davenport 6: Kaitlyn Waters went 3 for 5 with a double and the Crusaders (4-2, 4-2) swept the visiting Gorillas (0-4, 0-4).

Liberty 15, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0: Jaidyn Stephens tossed a perfect game and registered her 300th career strikeout  and the Lancers (7-0, 5-0) blanked the visiting Broncos (3-6, 1-4) in the first game of a Northeast 2B League doubleheader. Lexi Kettner went 3 for 3 with a double and five RBIs for Liberty.

Liberty 13, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0: Jordyn Jeske doubled and tripled with four RBIs and the Lancers (7-0, 5-0) swept the visiting Broncos (3-6, 1-4).

Spring Boys Soccer

West Valley 6, East Valley 1: The Eagles (7-2, 4-0) beat the Knights (2-5, 1-2) in a GSL 2A game. 

Shadle Park 12, Clarkston 1: The Highlanders (4-5, 2-2) beat the Bantams (0-3, 0-3) in a GSL 2A game. 

Boys Golf

GSL 2A No. 1 at Quail Ridge GC: Wyatt Hart (Rogers) shot 78 to win the boys flight and Shadle Park took the team title.

Girls Golf

GSL 2A No. 1 at Quail Ridge GC: Lauren Greeny (Pullman) shot 80 to win the girls match and the Greyhounds took the team win. 

Boys Tennis

Mead 6, Cheney 1: At Cheney. No. 1 Singles - Joe Robl (Mea) def.  Brandon Blazekovic 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 Doubles - Andrew Parker/Drew Champion (Mea) def. Jacob Estock/Sam Frenk 6-0, 6-0.

Ferris 4, Lewis and Clark 3: At LC. No.1 singles- Jeremy LaSalle (Fer) def. Alan Zang 6-3, 6-1. No.1 doubles- Jackson Ellis/ Will Mroch (LC) def. Cameron Lee/ Sheldon Hencz 6-3, 6-1.

Mt. Spokane 7, Central Valley 0: At CV. No. 1 singles- Max Molgard (MtS) def. Finnegan Scott 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Ryan Bro/ Lucas Trigg (MtS) def. Andrew McCombs/ Drew Mercier 6-0, 6-1. 

Rogers 6, East Valley 1: At Rogers. No. 1 Singles - Nikko McDowell  Rog) def. Eric Pretchnald 6-0, 6-2. No. 1 Doubles - Kenneth Ha/ Sam Mitts (Rog) def  Brayson Kirby/Brandon Beeper 6-4, 6-3.

West Valley 4, Clarkston 3: At CLK. No. 1 Singles -  Conner Kunz (WV) def. Nathan Gall 6-4, 6-2. No. 1 Doubles - Ian Howatt/Hunter Napier (WV) def.  Norbert Kulesza/Zane Leslie 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Girls Tennis

Mead 6, Cheney 1: At Mead. No. 1 Singles - Ravenna Byrd (Mea) def. Adrianna Wood 6-0, 6-2. No. 1 Doubles - Janae Potter/Colleen McKinnon (Che) def. Rylee Lupton/Lizzie Hardy 6-4, 6-4.

Gonzaga Prep 6, Ridgeline 0: At RL. No. 1 singles - Gabrielle Longo (GP) def. Juliet McFarland 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles - Prasidha Krishnaswany/Sasha Takasaki (GP) def. Kate Palelek/Sydney Nemebog 6-2, 6-0.

Mt. Spokane 4, Central Valley 3: At MTS. No. 1 Singles - Makenna Green (MtS) def. Kalley Shelby  6-2, 6-0. No. 1 Doubles -  Winter/Peterson (CV) def. Moffat/Lafferty  6-4, 7-6.

University 7, North Central 0: At U-Hi. No. 1 Singles - Gretchen Drews (UHi) def. Grace Lindsey 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 Doubles -  Sami Stachofsky/Allison Knight (UHi) def Amy Howlet/Emma Denny 6-1, 6-1.

Clarkston 4, West Valley 3: At WV. No. 1 Singles - Claire Teasley (Clk) def. Janneke Jogems 7-6, 2-6, 6-4. No. 1 Doubles - Natalie Abbott/Addy Palmer (WV) def. Olivia Gustafson/Joanna Schnatterie 6-4, 1-6, 7-6.

East Valley 6, Rogers 1: At EV. No.1 singles- Tiffany Phout (EV) def. Emily Peabody (Rog) 6-0, 6-0. No.1 doubles- Athena Lyons-Huss/ Grace Stoner (EV) def. Sariah Fox/ Weiying Su (Rog) 6-1, 6-1

