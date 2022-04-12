Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael D. Kolda and Andrea D. Villwock, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Andrew S. Sampey and Adrianna E. Hall, both of Spokane.

Shea W. Pool and Ayla R. Duvernay, both of Spokane Valley.

Zachary T. Dresher, of Otis Orchards, and Olga O. Dudyshyn, of Spokane Valley.

Charles M. Clifton and Rebecca E. Brickman, both of Spokane.

Christopher R. Kraus and Victoria J. Stewart, both of Deer Park.

Wayne T. White and Celeste S. Bowen, both of Spokane.

Edward F. Leonard and Julia E. Jones, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

North Washington LLC v. Angelia Harris, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Erica Puryear, restitution of premises.

Ramka Properties LLC v. Donald Fisher, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Calvin Stephens, restitution of premises.

Deanne Burch v. Thomas J. Brown, restitution of premises.

Kevin Van Dyke v. Avista Corp., property damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Witte, Deanna L. and Bass, Robert S.

Hutton, Alex A. and Brenna C.

Kilbourne, Adrienne A. and Anthony B.

Erickson, Samuel and Chona

Ray, Michael A. and Beth L.

Oliver, Crystal L. and Justin M.

Collins, Kimberly A. and Shawn R.

Hart, Mark A. and Tonia

Long, Malcolm N. and Maldonado, Grace

Stogner, Isabel and Reginald

Utter, Jacqueline C. and Sean J.

Whitcomb, Geoffrey R. and Nicole R.

Chandler, Christopher D. and Torkelson, Lindsey M.

Anderson-Chaney, Sara B. and Chaney, Malachi M. J. Sr.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Jerry A. Turner, 46; 12 months and one day in prison with credit given for 45 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Benites B. Micky, 34; $1,105.57 in restitution, 12 months in prison with credit given for 185 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Ceasar Hauku, 32; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Devante A. Lewis, 26; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and violation of order.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Mitchell J. Bonneville, 28; 31 days in jail, six months of probation, after being found guilty of failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person.

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

Jacob M. Maravilla, 32; 96 months in prison, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen firearm.

Judge Tony Hazel

Natalya M. Palanchuk, 38; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Jyreel D. Brandom, 29; $8,827.64 in restitution, 43 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Nathan T. Mitchell, 48; 12 months and one day in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree child molestation and money laundering.

Danashia A. Thomas, 20; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to tampering with a witness.

Curtis A. Knight, 57; 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Miguel J. Fierro, 50; two days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to unlawful domestic imprisonment.

Commissioner John Stine

Colton J. Green, 24; $200 in restitution, 43 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, first-degree domestic theft and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Donna Wilson

Dylan D. Bryant, 25; two days in jail, 24 months of probation, no contact order.

Dyllyn J. Fredericks, 30; $990 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Brooke J. Ries, 26; seven days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Chase M. Carter, 28; 180 days in jail with credit given for 103 days served, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Marionette R. Eblacas, 24; 12 months of probation, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Jerred E. Woods, 40; $1,245.50 fine, 180 days of electronic home monitoring, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Tiffany M. Y. Renfriem, 36; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Christopher J. Rusho, 39; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Garrett A. Stensgar, 19 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, false statement to public servant.