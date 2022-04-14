Marco Luciano paces Eugene Emeralds over visiting Spokane Indians
UPDATED: Thu., April 14, 2022
Marco Luciano, the San Francisco Giants top prospect, went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs and the Eugene Emeralds beat the visiting Spokane Indians 7-2 in the second of a six-game Northwest League series at PK Park on Thursday.
Eugene starter Prelander Berroa struck out four and allowed one hit and one walk over four shutout innings.
The Emeralds (1-3) got two runs in the fourth inning off Indians starter Mike Ruff as Armani Smith and Casey Schmitt delivered run-scoring singles.
Ruff went four innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits and no walks with nine strikeouts.
Luciano doubled home a run in the fifth.
Eugene added four in the sixth, the big hit coming on a bases-loaded two-run double by Ghordy Santos.
Spokane (2-3) finally got on the board in the eighth. Ben Sems plated a run with an RBI single and Bladimir Restituyo added a sacrifice fly.
Colin Simpson made it a four-run game in the ninth with an RBI single that plated Robby Martin, who reached on a two-out single.
The series continues Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Prospect watch
Zac Veen: 0 for 4, two Ks, two LOB. Hitting .150.
Drew Romo: 0 for 4, one K. Hitting .318.
Grant Lavigne: 0 for 4, three Ks. Hitting .316.
Around the league
Everett 5, Hillsboro 0: Isaiah Campbell struck out six and allowed one run and one walk over five innings and the AquaSox (3-2) beat the Hops (2-4). Noelvi Marte went 2 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs for Everett.
Vancouver (3-2) at Tri-City (4-1): The Canadians and Dust Devils were postponed by inclement weather.
