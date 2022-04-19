State lawmakers respond to misconduct allegations against state insurance commissioner

By Albert James The Spokesman-Review

In the aftermath of a news report detailing allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct by State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler, some state lawmakers are questioning whether he should remain in his position.

Sen. Mike Padden, R-Spokane Valley, said while it is Kreidler’s decision on how to move forward, these allegations – on top of other reports of misconduct – have a “cumulative effect” on Kreidler’s effectiveness as a leader.

“I think he needs to look at what’s been going on in his own office and examine how effective a leader he is – or is not,” Padden said. “In this case, it definitely appears more of the ‘is not’ than the ‘is.’ ”

Sen. Perry Dozier, R-Waitsburg, works with staff from the Office of the Insurance Commissioner as ranking member on the Senate Business, Financial Services and Trade committee. He said the allegations from office staff were “very disturbing.”

“This is something that should not be tolerated by anybody, especially someone like the commissioner in his position,” Dozier said in an interview. “If these allegations hold true with everything that I have read, he should consider resigning his position and get somebody in there that can do the job and understand the position better.”

Requests for comment to Spokane’s Democratic legislators – Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig and Representatives Marcus Riccelli and Timm Ormsby – went unanswered.

The Seattle Times and Northwest News Network reported allegations of Kreidler using derogatory language in the workplace and mistreating office staff. One former employee recalled the commissioner referring to transgender individuals as “men with (breasts).” A former executive assistant said Kreidler threw a folder at her after a dispute regarding flight arrangements for an overseas trip. Speaking in the article, he acknowledged some incidents to varying degrees – but said he could not recall the one involving the folder.

In a statement, Kreidler apologized for his behavior, including the “careless words” he had used in the past. He said his language has sometimes not kept up with changes in “society’s norms.”

“I will be more careful with the words I use and will also continue to push the policies that lift people up and protect them against any injustices that remain in our society,” he said. “I want to be clear that I believe in fairness and equity for people of any heritage, any gender, and without regard to sexual identity. I have fought for these beliefs throughout my entire career.”

A report last month brought to light additional accusations of Kreidler mistreating office staff. The report prompted state Republican Party chair Caleb Heimlich and Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, ranking member of the Senate State Government and Elections Committee, to separately call on the commissioner to resign. At the time, Kriedler issued a statement apologizing for his alleged behavior.

Dozier said multiple reports of bad behavior leads him to question the commissioner’s ability to lead his department.

“As this continues to come forward, it is troubling for me to see that we have somebody in this position that continues to have these allegations mount,” Dozier said. “For him to move forward, he should think about resigning his position,”

The 78-year-old was first elected as insurance commissioner in 2000 and was re-elected in 2020 to a sixth term. He previously served in Congress and in the state Legislature.

Padden said that even as many officials serve into old age, now might be the opportunity for Kreidler to think about stepping aside.

“Maybe this is the time for him to consider leaving,” Padden said. “But he’s gotta decide that.”