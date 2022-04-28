Arts Wrap: L.R. Montgomery’s ‘The River As Muse’ with Spokane Riverkeepers, ‘Rising Stars,’ ‘Celebrate Making Do’

The Spokane Riverkeepers have partnered with Northwest artist L.R. Montgomery in celebrating his latest exhibition, “The River As Muse.” The exhibition, a collection of oil landscape paintings, expresses Montgomery’s “lifetime of affection” for the river.

“The river is a creative force that keeps me coming back to paint its beauty and magic,” Montgomery said in a news release. The event begins at 5 p.m. May 6 at the Community Building lobby, 35 W. Main Ave. Montgomery’s paintings will be available to purchase. Proceeds will benefit preservation of the Spokane River.

The Spokane Riverkeeper’s mission is to “protect the river’s ecological health, vibrancy and aesthetic integrity, as well as the healthy connections that communities have to the river now and into the future.” For more information, visit spokaneriverkeeper.org.

SVST announces ‘Rising Stars’ cast

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre’s 2022 cast of “Rising Stars” will feature Piper Burney, Dylan James Colburn, Mary Davidow, Loren Donley, David Eldridge, Jameson Elton, Noelle Fries, Quinn Gamon, Tyler McCabe, Shawn Mulligan, Ellie Parish, Gunnar Rorholm, Jordan Santiago, Jillian Selley, Casey Weeks, Eleanor Weitz, Sophia Williams and Melissa Wilson.

Produced in the University High School theater, this one-night-only event is at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9. For more information, visit svsummertheatre.com/tickets.

‘Celebrate Making Do’

Collaborating with the University of Idaho, among others organizations, the Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center will host “Celebrate Making Do,” an educational exhibit highlighting the creation of Depression era textiles. The exhibit will also feature vintage quilts and other contemporary accessories, all selected from the Leila Old Historic Costume Collection.

Contributors to the exhibit’s creation include UI professor Sonya Meyer, the Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences, the Pend Oreille Arts Council, the Bonner County History Museum and the Bosom Buddies Quilt. An opening reception will begin at 5 p.m. Friday at 10881 N. Boyer Road in Sandpoint, followed by an open house at noon Saturday.

For more information, contact Sonya Meyer at sonyam@uidaho.edu or UI communications coordinator Kyle Pfnnenstiel at kylecp@uidaho.edu.