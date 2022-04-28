What’s Worth Watching: ‘Barry,’ ‘Ozark,’ ‘Roar,’ ‘10 Percent’ and ‘Ziwe’

The dark HBO dramedy “Barry” (2019) returns after almost three years on hiatus. A successful hitman moves to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of acting. But, leaving his old world behind isn’t so easy.

Starring Bill Hader, Stephen Root and Henry Winkler, “Barry” is available on HBO Max.

‘Ozark’ (2022)

“Ozark” returns for its fifth and final season. Whether or not they deserve it, the Byrde family, it seems, just cannot catch a break. Created by Bill Dubuque, Ozark follows Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), a financial planner turned money-launderer for a Mexican drug cartel, and his wife Wendy (Laura Linney), a former political consultant with a head for business above and below the board.

Forced to move from Chicago to the Ozarks to keep their children safe, the Byrdes struggle to trust each other. “Ozark” is available on Netflix.

‘Roar’ (2022)

Based on a set of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, “Roar” is a genre-bending tour through eight darkly comedic, modern-day fairytales, each centering on the life of a different woman. Starring Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Issa Rae, Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin, among others, the series explores gender roles, autonomy and identity.

“Roar” is available on Apple TV+.

‘10 Percent’ (2022)

This English remake of the French series “Call My Agent!” follows a team of talent agents as they struggle to keep their clients happy and working.

“10 Percent” is available on Sundance Now and AMC+.

‘Ziwe’ (2022)

Returning for a second season, “Ziwe” is chat-shadow satire hosted by American comic Ziwe Fumudoh. This season, the show will tackle critical race theory, gay pride and woke capitalism as Fumudoh interviews Ilana Glazer, Emily Ratajkowski, Nicole Byer, Hannibal Buress, Charlamagne Tha God, Chet Hanks and Katya Zamolodchikova.

The first six episodes premiere this weekend, with more to follow in the fall. “Ziwe” is available on Showtime.