Will Ethridge tosses 6 scoreless innings, Spokane Indians beat Everett 4-1
UPDATED: Fri., April 29, 2022
Will Ethridge tossed six shutout innings and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 4-1 in the fourth game of a six-game Northwest League series at Funko Field on Friday.
The Indians (10-9) have taken three of the first four games of the series from the AquaSox (6-12) and have won eight of their past 11 games.
Ethridge (2-1) gave up just two hits, struck out five and walked six . He threw 53 of his 97 pitches for strikes.
Shelby Lackey pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save of the season.
Eddy Diaz went 2 for 5 with his first home run of the season, a solo shot to lead off the game against Everett starter Jimmy Joyce.
Colorado Rockies top prospect Zac Veen continued his hot streak for Spokane, going 2 for 4 with an RBI and a stolen base, raising his average to .290. Veen started the season 4 for 29 but has gone 14 for 33 (.424) over his past nine games.
Spokane’s Julio Carreras went 1 for 3 with a run and two stolen bases.
The series continues Saturday at 6:05 p.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.