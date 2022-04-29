Will Ethridge tosses 6 scoreless innings, Spokane Indians beat Everett 4-1

Will Ethridge tossed six shutout innings and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 4-1 in the fourth game of a six-game Northwest League series at Funko Field on Friday.

The Indians (10-9) have taken three of the first four games of the series from the AquaSox (6-12) and have won eight of their past 11 games.

Ethridge (2-1) gave up just two hits, struck out five and walked six . He threw 53 of his 97 pitches for strikes.

Shelby Lackey pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save of the season.

Eddy Diaz went 2 for 5 with his first home run of the season, a solo shot to lead off the game against Everett starter Jimmy Joyce.

Colorado Rockies top prospect Zac Veen continued his hot streak for Spokane, going 2 for 4 with an RBI and a stolen base, raising his average to .290. Veen started the season 4 for 29 but has gone 14 for 33 (.424) over his past nine games.

Spokane’s Julio Carreras went 1 for 3 with a run and two stolen bases.

The series continues Saturday at 6:05 p.m.