Washington records
Aug. 4, 2022 Updated Thu., Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:12 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Wyatt C. Jordan and Megan L. Henry, both of Kalispell.
Case C. Pierson and Kieona L. Williams, both of Cheney.
James E. Oslund and Shana M. Lockman, both of Spokane Valley.
Saul A. Gallegos and Samantha M. Olson, both of Veradale.
Jordon P. Evans and Damia M. Olsen, both of Post Falls.
Christopher D. Dempsey and Kumiko R. Ehrmantraut, both of Greenacres.
Richard D. Hadlow and Melanie R. Manning, both of Spokane Valley.
Devin K. Marcy and Alison N. Olsen, both of Spokane.
Jackson A. French and Abigail D. Short, both of Liberty Lake.
Les M. Wilson, of Spokane, and Amanda L. Gilmore, of Elk.
Jacob W. Mouser and Madison E. Silver, both of Spokane.
Scott McNeill and Laura Cael, both of Liberty Lake.
Caleb L. Brown, of Spokane, and Autumn H. Janke, of Veradale.
Develle D. Tschache and Denise L. Dotson, both of Spokane Valley.
Sahaletou Yelebo and Brian M. New, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Ryan D. Lawrence, 42; 13 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Tynan D. Schreibman, 30; one day in jail, $350 fine, reckless driving.
Ralph A. Senn, 50; 10 days in jail, second-degree trespass of premises.
Dalton T. Sharp, 27; one day in jail, driving under the influence; one day in jail, reckless driving.
Michael R. Stablein, 34; 11 days in jail, three counts interfering with pedestrian traffic.
Nathaniel D. Stanley, 38; 10 days in jail, providing false statement.
Ryne R. Stutsman, 31; one day in jail, reckless driving.
