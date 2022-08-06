Upcycled Life: Zipfizz mobile

Zipfizz containers come in lots of fun colors. (Katie Patterson Larson/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Katie Patterson Larson For The Spokesman-Review

Reusing these tiny Zipfizz containers was fun because they come in so many different colors. I picked these used Zipfizz containers up at Art Salvage and knew I wanted to make something colorful.

Start by removing the labels. This part of the project did take up a big chunk of time. If you don’t have the patience to remove the labels, consider covering the tubes with paper.

Snip the caps off and then drill a small hole in the bottom of the container.

Use a small bead tied to the end of a string and then threaded into the container so you can suspend the tube upside down by the string.

Find a ring or stick to suspend the tubes. I used a Mason jar ring and tied the tubes progressively longer to give an undulating shape.

Katie Patterson Larson is the director and founder of Art Salvage. Art Salvage keeps usable materials out of the waste stream and makes them accessible and affordable. For more information, visit artsalvagespokane.com.