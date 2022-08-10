Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael A. Morigeau and Mary J. Clarke, both of Spokane Valley.

Nerman Bajric and Leisha N. Harkey, both of Spokane.

Donavan L. McNelly and Rachelle D. Jones, both of Spokane.

Alex R. Maat and Kaylyn M. Turnbough, both of Spokane.

Dawson M. Hoyt and Christina K. Graham, both of Cheney.

Robert Lloyd, of Coeur d’Alene and Haley M. Chandler, of Spokane.

James D. Triplett and Jordan M. Baker, both of Spokane.

Travis J. Mazulo and Danielle M. Rawson, both of Chattaroy.

Michael A. Pursel and Alisha K. Mathisen, both of Spokane.

Michael J. Fitch and Pamela S. Bowlby, both of Cheney.

Jesse T. Hicks, of Spokane and Amanda J. Corwin, of Spokane Valley.

Phillip B. Giustino and Misti R. Banta, both of Spokane.

Samantha J. Katana and Sabre M. M. Rodriguez, both of Spokane Valley.

Colton D. Altig and Kendall M. Shelford, both of Spokane.

Nathan S. Ayala and Anna M. W. Estes, both of Spokane.

Mark C. Barela and Joselle M. Speirs, both of Denver.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Gem Inc. v. Paul Rich, money claimed owed.

Red Rock Property Management LLC v. Alfred Chavez, restitution of premises.

Ellen M. Hendrick LLC v. Chris Spegal, money claimed owed.

Country Style Plumbing LLC v. TSW Construction LLC, money claimed owed.

Watson Management Company Inc. v. David Christian, restitution of premises.

John D. Knox v. Emily A. Moyer, restitution of premises.

Catamount Properties 2018 LLC v. Steve S. Waters, restitution of premises.

Homeland Property Management LLC v. Eric Harvey, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Westfall, Daniel G. and Emmy B.

Sheffield, Jordan S. and Pyne, Jeremy D.

Atwell, Jessica A. and Brian R., Jr.

Parongao, Ariana R. and Raddetz, Timothy E.

Byers, Angela J. and Daniel E.

Hansen, Casey and Jon

Pedersen, Jennifer L. and Cameron L.

Washington, Leroy and Sulul, Anne M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Mark R. Yeager, also known as Shane Yeager and John A. Jameson, 51; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Aaron L. Hinkley, 27; five months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Carl C. Jones III, 40; 33 months in a prison-based alternative program with credit given for 42 days served, after pleading guilty to theft of a firearm and domestic violence violation of order.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Darrell B. Hudson, 53; 51 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and first-degree theft.

Judge Michael P. Price

Mason A. Davis, 25; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Jamie E. McCain, 32; 10 days in jail converted to 80 hours of community service, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Charles P. Hagens, 36; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of domestic residential burglary and violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Amanda J. Delduca, 36; 21 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Tyjeus I. J. Golden, 21; 27 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Bradley A. Taylor, 36; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Frederick D. Terrell, 43; 14 days in jail, two counts of no contact order violation.

Judge Donna Wilson

Corey J. Adolph, 45; 139 days in jail with credit given for 139 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Kumatia D. Hermios, 39; 328 days in jail with credit given for 28 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Michael J. Saunders, 32; 23 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Michael A. Summerall. 29; 73 days in jail with credit given for 73 days served, two counts of no contact order violation and two counts of fourth-degree assault.