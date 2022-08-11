Woman suspected of driving impaired, other driver seriously injured in crash near Mead

A two-vehicle crash left one driver with serious injuries and the other driver, who was suspected of being impaired, behind bars.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded shortly after 8 a.m. to the crash at Bruce and Peone roads, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Deputies said Jacqueline M. Gregory, 60, was driving a Dodge Ram north on Bruce Road, and a man was driving east on Peone Road in a Ford Fiesta.

A witness told deputies the Dodge failed to stop at the stop sign before colliding with the Ford. The witness estimated the speed of the Dodge to be 45 mph.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening , the release said.

Gregory was medically cleared at the hospital before being booked into the Spokane County Jail, deputies said. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI, but the charge was amended to vehicular assault because the other driver was seriously injured.

Gregory told deputies she was traveling north on Bruce Road and stopped at the intersection or maybe even prior to the stop sign before she continued. She said the Ford “came outta nowhere” and she hit it. She said the other driver was going fast west on Peone Road.

A deputy noted the extensive damage to the passenger side of the Ford was consistent with a much higher speed impact than would have been possible if Gregory had stopped before the crash, the release said. The direction of travel for each vehicle did not match the front-end damage to her truck and the passenger side of the Ford.

Traffic was diverted for several hours while the crash was investigated.

Gregory remained in the Spokane County Jail on Thursday afternoon with bond set at $5,000 . She made her first court appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court and is scheduled for arraignment Aug. 23.