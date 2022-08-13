Spokane police say 15-year-old girl reported missing found safe
Aug. 13, 2022 Updated Sat., Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:27 p.m.
Aliah Roberson (Courtesy)
Spokane police said a 15-year-old who was last seen Friday night has been found safe.
Officers said in a news release that Aliah Roberson was spotted on the 1100 block of South Madison Street around 9:15 p.m., but hadn’t been seen since.
They announced Saturday afternoon that she had been found safe.
