Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Spokane police say 15-year-old girl reported missing found safe

Aug. 13, 2022 Updated Sat., Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:27 p.m.

Aliah Roberson (Courtesy)

Aliah Roberson (Courtesy)

From staff reports

Spokane police said a 15-year-old who was last seen Friday night has been found safe. 

Officers said in a news release that Aliah Roberson was spotted on the 1100 block of South Madison Street around 9:15 p.m., but hadn’t been seen since.  

They announced Saturday afternoon that she had been found safe. 

