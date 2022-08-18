800-acre Whitman County fire forces immediate evacuation with structures threatened
Aug. 18, 2022 Updated Thu., Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:21 p.m.
An 800-acre fire forced Level 3 “leave now” evacuations as it was threatening structures and utilities Thursday in northwestern Whitman County near Rock Lake.
The Wagner Road Fire started around 2 p.m. Thursday near the small town of Ewan and was estimated at 800 acres and growing, according to a Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office news release. The fire was burning cropland and rangeland, the news release said.
State fire resources were called to the scene to help battle the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
