Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Gray E. Reid and Emily K. Rector, both of Spokane.

Erick J. Cheadle and Jordon E. Hoffnagle, both of Spokane.

Robert B. Vandeweghe and Danielle R. Judge, both of Spokane.

Matthew G. Ryan and Cailyn E. Connelly, both of Spokane.

Nathaniel L. Williams, of Deer Park, and Ashley M. Meyer, of Spokane Valley.

Carson M. Crain, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Emily E. Shadix, of Spokane.

Neil M. Lewin and Kassidy K. Chambers, both of Spokane Valley.

Nicholas M. Hollis and Mary F. Cameron, both of Spokane Valley.

Levi T. Nelson and Jessica A. Hershey, both of Spokane.

Sean D. Clavere and Katherine G. Sweeney, both of Spokane.

Jameson E. Lake and Shaylin M. Pennestri, both of Irving, Texas.

Eric J. Turner and Kaitlin C. Nuetzmann, both of Spokane.

Mikhael G. Kinkel and Jessie M. Dublas, both of Spokane.

Sergey S. Ustimenko and Sofia Y. Tkach, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Trestle Creek LLC v. Justin Boldt, restitution of premises.

Cyril T. Wolff v. County of Spokane, seeking quiet title.

Aidee Siordia v. Sean Gurnard, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Nukey Realty LLC v. Travis Brammer, restitution of premises.

Dish Broadcasting Corp. v. Westbow Enterprise LLC, land use petition.

Numerica Credit Union v. Gabriel J. Harrington, money claimed owed.

Numerica Credit Union v. Tresa A. Brown, money claimed owed.

Tampien Brothers LLC v. Crystal Cooper, restitution of premises.

Campbell Rentals LLC v. Tom Knox, restitution of premises.

Cheryl Swinehart v. Katelynn Houger, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Zachary Ray v. Five Star Concrete Inc., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Connect By American Family Insurance Co., Andrew T. Smith, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Kelly Altiero and Jeremiah Freeman, et al., v. County of Spokane, Spokane County Regional Animal Protective Services, et al., complaint for damages.

City of Spokane Valley v. Mayor Construction LLC, Leo and Nadia Mayorov, et al., complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

City of Spokane Valley v. Comet Construction LLC, complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

City of Spokane Valley v. Justin Cherney, complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

Tyler and Cassidy Ritter v. Northtown Auto Liquidators LLC, et al., complaint for negligence, breach of contract, violations of the auto dealer’s act, violations of consumer protection act, violations of the UCC and other wrongful conduct.

Greg and Laurie Bost v. Carrie Wurzburg, Wurzburg LLC, et al., complaint for money damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Mitchum, Collin A. and Hunt, Kyrstiabeth S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Angela M. Bonanno, 33; 36 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Edwina E. Grote, 34; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering and two counts of criminal mischief.

Shanna D. Mayles, 38; $720.13 in restitution, one month in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Andrew L. Kelley, 34; nine months in jail with credit given for 99 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Brandyn K. Francis, 38; 24 months in an alternative program with credit given for 97 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Erika D. Lemaster, 51; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Coel A. Moore, 21; six months in jail with credit given for eight days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Ray D. Davidson, also known as Aaron G. Murrary and Aaron Murry, 32; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief against property.

Brian K. Suominen, 25; 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Anthony S. Jungen-Bond, also known as Anthony S. Jungen, 30; 25.5 months in treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree trafficking in stolen property and first-degree theft.

Michael W. Davis, 37; four months in jail with credit given for 36 days served, after pleading guilty to failure to register a sex/kidnap offender.

Judge Michael P. Price

Roderick J. Thomas, 33; 20 months in prison, 40 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment and seven counts of violation of order.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Jarret Jackson, Elk; debts $36,752.

Kristine F. Bachman, Spokane; debts of $16,480.

Cassandra D. Paetow, Spokane; debts of $99,970.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Brandi L. Charette, 31; 28 days in jail, reckless driving.

Anastasia K. Darling, two days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Anthony W. Flory, 43; 26 days in jail, malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Nicholas G. Lawrence, 30; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of work crew, theft.

John D. Murray, 42; 10 days in jail converted to five days of community service.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Randy G. Roberg, 52; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Tamera L. Stumph, 36; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Brian K. Suominen, 25; 47 days in jail, first-degree driving with a suspended license and hit and run attended vehicle.

Jeremy C. Pratt, 35; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Samuel A. Tinsley, 21; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

William A. Russell, 49; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Simon D. Stiles, 21; $1,215.50 fine, 90 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Jesse T. Pfeil, 30; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, reckless driving.

Gina M. Seltzer, 51; $750 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, reckless driving.