Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Matthew C. Olson Burrows and Brittany N. Miskin, both of Spokane.

Levi E. Basinger and Carina S. Martinez, both of Spokane.

Dao Z. Crosby and Amanda P. Coon, both of Spokane.

James Y. Goertzen and Da Vue, both of Spokane Valley.

Cody P. Storms and Danielle D. Greuter, both of Spokane.

Joshua D. Burnett and Christina L. Cohee, both of Mesa, Ariz.

Frederic P. Mahugnon Loko and Elishia R. Collins, both of Spokane Valley.

Colton R. Kuykendall and Makayla B. Bokor, both of Spokane.

Kevin E. Perry and Lindsey J. McGlothlin, both of Cheney.

Christian T. Achenbach and Shelby L. Birkeland, both of Spokane.

Alexis R. Salazar and Callie E. Oropeza, both of Spokane.

Michael S. Patient and Breanna K. Garwood, both of Juneau, Alaska.

Konstantin A. Mayshuk, of Cheney, and Lyudmila Gnatenko, of Spokane Valley.

Jacob A. Richards and Alyssa M. Serben, both of Spokane.

Chase B. Lusk and Whitney A. Givas, both of Spokane Valley.

Colton R. McLendon and Emmarae A. Corppetts, both of Spokane.

William R. Svirgun, of Spokane Valley and Kristina Kharlamov, of Post Falls.

Tyler A. Crompton and Rachel J. Banez, both of Spokane.

James A. Wolff and Sylvia D. Steele, both of Spokane Valley.

Kaden M. Drysdale, of Chattaroy, and Olivia L. Winkle, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

R C and Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Matt McCabe, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bradley, Kathy J. and Neil D.

Manuel, Sykcee L. and Lisa

Tice, Kerry K. and Thomas M.

Almuqrin, Hannah K. and Mohammed S.

Lancaster, Desiree M. and Bret M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Kavonte E. Conley, 23; $4,717.84 in restitution, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge John O. Cooney

Coel A. Moore, 21; $1,143.94 in restitution, 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Michael W. Withey, 41; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault, domestic residential burglary and four counts of violation of order.

Kenley A. Prince, 35; 24 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault.

Stephen W. Smeton, 39; 124 days in jail with credit given for 124 days served, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Devon P. Boeving, 29; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Jason W. Reeves, 45; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Andrew Saty, 24; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Viktor A. Rusavuk, 62; $1,078 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Chance A. Spracklin, 28; six days in jail, physical control.

Jesse L. Sproul, 32; 30 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Judge Donna Wilson

Scott A. Hoffman, 48; six days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Eric A. Farmer Hester, 37; 57 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Logan J. Freer, 25; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Christopher T. Keller, 35; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, no-contact order violation.

Ethan C. Pelissier, 33; 363 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, fourth-degree assault and no-contact order violation.

Nicholas M. Villa, 33; 32 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Jeffrey W. Goodman, 52; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.