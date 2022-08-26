Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Artur E. Stukalov, of Deer Park, and Veronica D. Verushkin, of Spokane.

Spencer E. Lee, of Spokane Valley, and Anna G. Zuray, of Greenacres.

Dennis V. Sharkevich, of Spokane, and Janette Rudnitskiy, of Spokane Valley.

Danny Michael and Mimireen Wilson Meipel, both of Spokane.

Gerardo R. Rivera and Maria A. Munoz Quintero, both of Spokane.

Stephen C. Flagg and Alixandrea M. Dunken, both of Spokane Valley.

Ellis D. Glaeser and Kaitlynn K. Wacker, both of Deer Park.

William R. Johnson and Heather K. Pollock, both of Spokane.

Nathaniel L. Putney and Keiyona S. Bonner, both of Spokane Valley.

Skyler O. Patton and Caitlin R. Lamons, both of Spokane.

Derek T. Sparks and Alyssa M. Rowton, both of Spokane.

Devin J. Cole and Breeze H. Barajas, both of Spokane.

Jacob D. Rousu, of Cave Creek, Ariz., and Grace M. Martin, of Phoenix.

Seth A. Woodward and Lilyanne S. Lewis, both of Airway Heights.

Roman H. Paulson and Megan J. Benham, both of Spokane.

Adam M. Genteman and Pia Schaeffer, both of Liberty Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Brian Lamarche v. McNeice Wheeler PLLC, complaint.

Nicola R. Brodrick v. Angela N. Conanat, seeking quiet title.

Mace A. Stead v. Frank D’Angelo, seeking quiet title.

Dru Choker v. Pet Emergency Clinic PS, complaint for damages.

Matthew Delaney v. State of Washington DSHS, complaint for damages for wrongful termination of employment.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Biehl, Shannon R. and Joshua S.

Cooley, Rory M. and Bailey J.

Boardman, Lake R. and Paige L.

Mohnhaupt, Daniel M. and Deanna M.

Hicks, Reanna L. and Thaddeus R.

Schneider, Bethany G. and Daniel E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Jake A. Peterson, 29; 46 days in jail with credit given for 46 days served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Ceslyn M. E. Arias, 23; 51 days in jail with credit given for 51 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Mitchell R. West, 32; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of domestic reckless endangerment.

Wilma R. Haight, 29; $2,166.31 in restitution, 85 days in jail with credit given for 85 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of stolen property, first-degree trafficking in stolen property and possession of an unlawful firearm.

Blue A. Darling, 20; 15 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Michael T. Hornby, 38; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree vehicle prowling.

Danny Romero, 37; 192 days in jail with credit given for 192 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Kenneth Smith, 23; 47 days in jail with credit given for 47 days served, after pleading guilty to making a false statement.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Michael E. J. Poole, 40; 90 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, remaining sentence converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, physical control and reckless driving.

Brett W. Spaulding, 41; $350 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Ryan D. Lawrence, 42; 19 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.