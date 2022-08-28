The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 55° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

20 acres, two outbuildings burn in quickly moving wildfire near Deep Creek on Sunday evening

Aug. 28, 2022 Updated Sun., Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:22 p.m.

A fire burns Sunday evening in the Deep Creek area northwest of Spokane. Fire officials say six structures have burned. (Kip Hill/Spokesman-Review)

A fire burns Sunday evening in the Deep Creek area northwest of Spokane. Fire officials say six structures have burned. (Kip Hill/Spokesman-Review)

By Kip Hill and Quinn Welsch The Spokesman-Review

Two outbuildings and 109 acres of farmland burned near the Deep Creek area in a fast-moving wildfire Sunday evening.

The blaze, which scorched a 10-foot-wide swathe of grass along U.S. Highway 2 and sent a plume of smoke over the West Plains after 5 p.m., prompted evacuations and road closures. Most of the immediate evacuation orders had been lifted by 7 p.m., said Guy Gifford, a spokesman for the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

The fire was reported a little before 5 p.m. Multiple agencies, including Spokane County Fire District 10, Spokane County Fire District 3, the Fairchild Air Force Base Fire Department and the Department of Natural Resources, responded to the fire. Eight firefighting planes were initially called in to assist, said Gifford.

Responding firefighters were able to stop the fire’s forward progress about an hour after the fire was first reported, Gifford said.

Highway 2 headed east was closed briefly between Woods and Brooks roads. The Cheney Arena was opened as a shelter for livestock on Sunday evening, according to Spokane County Fire District 3.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety