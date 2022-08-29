Northern Quest announces new dates for Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH

With tickets to alternative heavy metal rock band Alter Bridge’s March 25 show with Mammoth WVH almost sold out, the groups are adding a second date to their 2023 engagement at Northern Quest Casino.

The new performance will be at the Pend Oreille Pavilion at 7:30 p.m. on March 26, 2023. Tickets are $79, $89 or $99.

Alter Bridge vocalist Myles Kennedy is from Spokane.

Jogging back to Halloween 2022, the casino’s Night of the Rocking Dead concert will feature three all-female tribute bands on Oct. 30. Paying tribute to AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses and Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne respectively, the casino welcomes Thundherstruck, Paradise Kitty and Madame Ozzy. Tickets are $19.50, $24.50 and $29.50.

And finally, looking ahead to December, LeAnn Rimes will visit Northern Quest ’s Pend Oreille Pavilion for “Joy: The Holiday Tour” on Dec. 18. Tickets are $59, $69 and $89.

All tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. For more information, visit northernquest.com or call the Northern Quest Box Office at (509) 481-2800.